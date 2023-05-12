Rosa Brothers Milk Company Milk Products Now Available at Northern California Sprouts Farmers Markets

(Tulare, CA) Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s glass bottled milk products are now on the shelves of thirty-four Sprouts Farmers Markets in Northern California.

The all-natural milk products, including unique glass bottled flavored coffee creamers, are made only with milk from the Rosa third-generation dairy farm and are packaged in the company’s signature glass bottle. Current product offerings at Sprouts include conventional milks (Whole, Reduced Fat), Lactose Free Whole Milk, Half and Half, Heavy Cream, flavored milks (Chocolate, Strawberry), Vanilla Coffee Creamer, and Hazelnut Coffee Creamer.

“Rosa Brothers Milk Company glass bottled milks are a great fit for Sprouts Farmers Market,” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. “Our products are what consumers are looking for when shopping for their families—wholesome, delicious products made with high-quality ingredients and packaged in environmentally friendly containers. We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts and now share our farm fresh, local goodness with its customers.”

Besides the standout benefit of reusable glass bottles being environmentally friendly, the glass bottles also provide superb insulation for what’s inside—Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s wholesome, real milk from cows. Pair that with the careful crafting of only the finest ingredients, and the result is “Udderly Delicious”!

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Operated by brothers Rolland and Noel, Rosa Brothers Milk Company is a family-owned and operated dairy farm in the heart of California’s Central Valley. The brothers live on the Hanford farm and work the same land their family began working three generations ago. Rosa Brothers Milk Company began its milk and ice cream production in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality milk and ice cream products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in more than 900 locations throughout California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors, as well as a lactose-free option. Additional products include 20 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its annual appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday (closed each day 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” link at RosaBrothers.com.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., is a supermarket chain headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. The grocer offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods. Sprouts employs 35,000 workers and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states. For more information, visit Sprouts.com.