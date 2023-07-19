Russia Seizes Control of Danone Assets

London/Atlanta — Moscow has seized control of the Russian subsidiaries of French yogurt maker Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg, highlighting risks facing foreign firms that continue to do business in the country.

In a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday, foreign-owned stakes in Danone’s Russia business, and Carlsberg’s stake in local brewer Baltika were put under the “temporary management” of Russia’s federal property agency.

The decision follows a decree Putin signed in April that allows the government to place foreign assets in the country under its temporary control if Russian assets abroad are seized or threatened.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN