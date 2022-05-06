Sargento Foods Announces Agreement to Acquire Baker Cheese Factory, a Leading String Cheese Producer in The U.S.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sargento Foods announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wisconsin-based Baker Cheese Factory, Inc. As part of its commitment to be the most innovative, best-loved real food company, Sargento will acquire the St. Cloud, Wis. family-owned company that shares its values and passion for cheese.

As consumers seek more “on-the-go” options, cheese snacking has become the one of the fastest growing sections of the Cheese category and shows no sign of slowing. This acquisition will enable Sargento to better serve consumers by adding to the wide variety of sliced, shredded, and snack natural cheese products already offered by Sargento.

“Throughout our history we have always looked for new ways to build long-term stakeholder value. We’re excited to welcome Baker Cheese and its employees to the Sargento Family. This is a great opportunity, and will allow us to continue our industry-leading growth in the marketplace,” said Louie Gentine, 3rd Generation CEO Sargento Foods. “We take pride in our track record of successful innovation and look forward to unlocking new pathways for our portfolio, processes, and employees.”

Founded in 1916, Baker Cheese is known for its high-quality mozzarella string cheese, which is sold in all 50 states. Its cheese production has grown aggressively the past 20 years and Baker Cheese is one of the top string cheese companies in the U.S.

“We believe Sargento has the right culture, capabilities, and commitment to innovation to grow our business for generations to come,” said Brian Baker, 4th Generation CEO of Baker Cheese. “Our award-winning string cheese and commitment to service and quality aligns with everything Sargento seeks to accomplish. We welcome this important step toward our future.”

Since 1953, Sargento has grown to be a leader in cheese through its focus on innovation and the strength of its culture. As privately held companies, Sargento and Baker will not disclose any financial details of the sale. Baker Cheese employs 250 people in St. Cloud, Wis. while Sargento has more than 2,000 employees at its four Wisconsin locations, as well as a remote sales team across the U.S. This acquisition will not displace any employees.

About Sargento Foods Inc. With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where it manufactures and markets amazing shredded, sliced, and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargentofoods.com

About Baker Cheese Factory, Inc. Baker Cheese is a fourth-generation family-owned, cheese manufacturer based in the Wisconsin town of St. Cloud. A tradition of exceptional service, quality and award-winning cheese are the main reasons the company has maintained its Wisconsin cheese heritage since 1916. The company’s string cheese is marketed in the Upper Midwest under the Baker Cheese label, as well as around the world under many different private labels. For more information about Baker Cheese, visit www.BakerCheese.com