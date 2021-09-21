Support for Canadian Farmers Continues to Grow: Pizza Nova Adopts Dairy Farmers of Canada’s Blue Cow Logo

OTTAWA – Pizza Nova and Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) are proud to announce that Pizza Nova will feature DFC’s Blue Cow logo on select marketing campaigns beginning September 2021. Adopting the Blue Cow is a partnership that benefits consumers, brands and farmers alike. Aligning with this nationally recognized symbol, support for Canada’s dairy farmers grows and Pizza Nova’s consumers can trust that their classic pizza cheese mix is made with 100% Canadian milk produced under some of the world’s most stringent standards.

“Nine out of 10 Canadians recognize the logo, found on 8,700 products, and we are excited to welcome Pizza Nova into our Blue Cow family of more than 500 brands and three dozen restaurant chains,” says Dairy Farmers of Canada President Pierre Lampron “DFC is thrilled to partner with Pizza Nova, to further showcase our commitments behind the Blue Cow that have made it one of Canada’s most trusted brands.”

DFC and Pizza Nova share many of the same values around supporting local farmers and promoting Canadian-sourced foods. As consumers increasingly want to trust where their food comes from and know that their values are reflected in the brands they love, DFC’s iconic Blue Cow offers Canadians the assurance they seek.

“We are proud to showcase the Blue Cow logo as it aligns with our ‘Puro Promise’ – the promise of pure, which is at the foundation of everything we do,” says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. “Supporting Canadian dairy farmers and their dedication to producing the 100% high-quality Canadian milk used in our special blend of mozzarella delivers on that Puro Promise and is why our customers can ‘Taste the Difference’.”

Pizza Nova is an Ontario based family-operated business with locations across Southern Ontario. Each of Pizza Nova’s independently owned locations continue to use family recipes, traditional preparation methods (pizza makers not conveyer belts) and source only the freshest locally grown ingredients and is a welcome addition to the Blue Cow family.

The Blue Cow logo will debut this September across all 144 Pizza Nova locations in Ontario.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Visit dairyfarmers.ca for more information.

ABOUT PIZZA NOVA

Voted Best Pizza of 2020! Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has helped over 144 families open and operate their own Pizza Nova store in Southern Ontario. They are well recognized for their community involvement and passion for Italian Food with a focus on the ingredients and traditional preparation methods that create it. Visit www.pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.