Pizza Nova Introduces Expanded Grocery Category

TORONTO – It is safe to presume that, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having online access to groceries has been a blessing to many and possibly the new norm. In response, Pizza Nova has expanded their own grocery assortment in order to provide a solution to the communities it presently serves via contactless delivery and pick up. In addition to the Primucci grocery products that were already available in-store and via delivery, they have included some of their fresh produce and Italian grocery staples to the portfolio, thus rebranding the category name from Primucci products to Grocery Mercato.

As of Saturday, May 16, you can order a 1 kg bag of flour, amongst several other groceries, with your pepperoni pizza at any one of their 140+ province-wide locations. Along with their already successful line of Primucci grocery products, you will now find dried pasta available to compliment the Primucci Homestyle Tomato Sauce. Salad components, such as fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and green peppers can be purchased online, along with Primucci Extra Virgin Olive Oils. Ciabatta buns, Soppressata salami and grated Parmagiano have been added to the menu as well.

Customers will be able to get these essentials within the same timeframe that they would get their pizzas delivered. Hassle-free. And of course, Contactless delivery and pick-up is available for all Pizza Nova orders.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer delivery, pickup, online ordering and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.