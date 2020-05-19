The Makers of HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE Lunch Meat Announce New Hardwood Smoked Product Line

Hormel Deli May 19, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. — The makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® premium lunch meat have launched a new line of slow-smoked products called Natural Choice® hardwood smoked lunch meats. These expertly crafted products – smoked in netting over real wood chips for over four hours – include exciting flavors like applewood ham, applewood turkey with garlic and herbs, pecanwood ham with sweet black pepper and pecanwood ham with brown sugar.

“We leaned into the real smoke and premium ingredients with this line and are offering consumers that great hardwood smoked flavor, without having to fire up the smoker,” said Samantha Hovland, Natural Choice® brand manager. “Lunchtime is a busy time for people, so we’re helping take the guesswork out of it by providing products that are nutritious, convenient and customizable, and also packed with exciting, authentic flavors.”

“While these are premium products, prepared using a prolonged meat smoking technique that’s sure to disrupt the category, we’re offering Natural Choice® hardwood smoked lunch meat to consumers at the same price point as our traditional Natural Choice® lunch meat line,” said Hovland. The first of its kind to the consumer retail market, Hormel® Natural Choice® hardwood smoked products (MSRP $3.49 – 4.99) can be found at select retailers nationwide.

Another noticeable update to the Natural Choice® brand offerings through the hardwood smoked product line is the eye-catching new packaging. The bold, black package of the Natural Choice® hardwood smoked products is a departure from the traditional Natural Choice® brand line and features the product in whole form through a flame-shaped window versus the brand’s signature rectangular window. 

For more information about Hormel® Natural Choice® brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Natural-Choice-Deli-Meats-Wraps-Snacks-Bacon-Hams-Stacks-Pepperoni or follow the brand on social media at https://www.facebook.com/hormelnaturalchoicehttps://www.instagram.com/hormelnaturalchoicehttps://twitter.com/HormelNatural, and https://www.pinterest.com/hormelnatural.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®SPAM®Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

