The Cookbook: Celebrity Chefs and Influencers Contribute Delicious Recipes For the Healthy Foodie -AYO

Delano, California – AYO Almondmilk Yogurt introduces a new digital cookbook comprising thirty-six recipes for breakfast, snacks and desserts. The recipes are created by or inspired by fan favorite chefs and influencers and all include AYO Almondmilk Yogurt. AYO is an amazing tasting, nutrient-dense, probiotic-rich yogurt that is truly “farm to spoon”. It was created by an almond farming family, with 20 of their organic home-grown almonds in every cup. AYO is one the fastest growing natural yogurt brands, getting rave reviews for its unparalleled taste and numerous health benefits.

The following beloved chefs and contributors developed recipes for AYO Almondmilk Yogurt like:

● Celebrity Chef AYO Cherry: Grilled AYO Chicken Naan Tacos

● Chef Mareya Ibrahim, “America’s Fit Foodie”: Muesli Magic Bowl

● Healthy and Beauty Digital Creator Adaleta Avdic: Papaya Yogurt Bowl As well as many more recipes from the AYO chefs like:

● Chocolate Cherry Crunch Nice Cream inspired by GOOP kitchen

● Spinach Yogurt Dip with Sizzled Mint inspired by Bon Appetit Magazine

AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is not only delicious on its own, but the health benefits can be enjoyed in endless ways, and this cookbook is just the start. AYO is high fiber, naturally probiotic, and low on the glycemic index, with billions of vegan live active cultures in every cup. Enlivened with seasonally sourced organic strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and organic Vanilla, the process yields creamy, rich goodness that yogurt lovers can taste in every spoonful.

Available NOW at www.ayoyogurt.com

In addition to being high fiber, naturally probiotic, and low on the glycemic index, every cup of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt has three vegan live active cultures: lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp., bulgaricus streptococcus thermophilus, and bifidobacterium bb-12. These “good bacteria” are beneficial for the digestive tract, helping the body break down food, absorb nutrients, and maintain a healthy gut!

AYO Almondmilk Yogurt can be found at select stores across the US. Find a store near you athttps://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt:

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In AYO Almond Yogurt, lightly toasted almonds are enriched with live active cultures and the purest, clean ingredients to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Learn more at ayoyogurt.com.