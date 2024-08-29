The Dairy Alliance Celebrates Local Chefs at 8th Annual NCRLA Chef Showdown

Supports North Carolina’s Culinary Innovators at Grand Finale Event in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — More than 80 of North Carolina’s finest chefs went head-to-head at the 8th annual North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) Chef Showdown, where The Dairy Alliance once again played a pivotal role in spotlighting the state’s agricultural specialties. As a longtime supporter and sponsor of the Undeniably Dairy Awards, The Dairy Alliance, funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, recognized local chefs for championing the use of locally sourced dairy at the August 26th Grand Finale event in Durham.

“Milk can be enjoyed in a myriad ways, and we were thrilled to see these talented chefs transform local dairy into something extraordinary,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Their innovation and dedication to incorporating dairy products not only elevate their dishes but also shine a spotlight on the hard work of our North Carolina dairy farmers. We’re proud to support these chefs and the local agriculture community they uplift.”

Presented by Got To Be NC (North Carolina Department of Agriculture), the Chef Showdown Grand Finale showcased North Carolina’s culinary diversity through inventive dishes and craft cocktails featuring the state’s best proteins, produce, and products. The event took place at Bay 7 at the American Tobacco Campus.

This year’s competition featured 84 chefs and pastry chefs creating savory dishes and desserts that celebrated North Carolina agriculture, with the Chef Showdown also honoring winners in categories including NCRLA Chef of the Year, NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year, NCRLA Mixologist of the Year, NCRLA Distillery of the Year, and NCRLA Mocktail of the Year.

“Our annual Chef Showdown is North Carolina’s premier culinary and mixology competition, designed to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity in our state while championing local ingredients from our farmers,” said Lynn Minges, President and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association. “Partnering with The Dairy Alliance once again helped us highlight the essential role of dairy in elevating North Carolina’s culinary scene.”

The Dairy Alliance’s sponsorship brought a focus to the use of dairy from local farms, reinforcing their ongoing commitment to the region’s agriculture. This year, Conley Marie of The Willard in Raleigh’s Key Lime Pie Mocktail won for People’s Choice for Best Mocktail.

The 2024 Undeniably Dairy Award Winners included:

Best Savory Plate: Theresa Norris of M Pocha in Durham

Theresa Norris of M Pocha in Durham Best Dessert: Chef Mary Jayne Wilson of Thoughtful Baking Company in Charlotte

Chef Mary Jayne Wilson of Thoughtful Baking Company in Charlotte Best Cocktail and Mocktail: Conley Marie of The Willard in Raleigh and Jonathan Blitz of Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.