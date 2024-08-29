Seaboard Foods Supports Teachers with More Than $47,000 in Educator Grants

GUYMON, OKLA. – This school year, 54 educators across five states will enhance their classroom learning experiences with the Educators Lead Tomorrow Grants awarded by Seaboard Foods. With more than $47,000 in funding, these grants will support teachers from kindergarten through high school in advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

This marks the second year of the grant program, which is awarded to teachers in the five states where Seaboard Foods operates.

“We are absolutely delighted with the incredible success of this year’s Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant,” said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist at Seaboard Foods. “The unwavering dedication and passion of these educators are nothing short of inspiring. We are honored to fuel their educational endeavors and help them make a profound impact in their schools and communities.”

Teachers in the communities where Seaboard Foods operates could apply for up to $1,000 to support STEM-based education in their classrooms.

The grants will be used for a variety of lessons. For example, a junior high school teacher plans to use the grant money to purchase science lab equipment, including microscopes, to help students understand the process of mitosis and meiosis. A kindergarten teacher plans to hatch chicks for hands-on learning about life cycles, while a high school agricultural teacher will use the funds for dissection supplies to help students learn about organ functions.

The grant reflects Seaboard Foods’ ongoing dedication to supporting the communities in which it operates. By investing in education, Seaboard Foods aims to contribute to the local community’s growth and development.

For more information about Seaboard Foods’ Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant and other community initiatives, please visit www.seaboardfoods.com/our-commitments/community/.

Educators in these communities received 2024 Educators Lead Tomorrow Grants:

Colorado:

Haxtun

Holyoke

Iowa:

Rockford

Newell

Coon Rapids

Kansas:

Elkhart

Hugoton

Johnson City

Kismet

Leoti

Liberal

Moscow

Scott City

Tribune

Ulysses

Oklahoma:

Balko

Fairview

Goodwell

Guymon

Hooker

Kingfisher

Okeene

Taloga

Texhoma

Turpin

Texas:

Gruver

Spearman

Sunray

About Seaboard Foods

As part of a uniquely connected food system, Seaboard Foods relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. Seaboard Foods’ continued commitment to bringing excellence to the table and creating the most sought-after pork ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees, and the communities they call home. Operating in five states and headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area, products are marketed and sold under the Prairie Fresh®, Daily’s®Premium Meats, and Seaboard Foods® brands.