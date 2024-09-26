The Dairy Alliance Optimizes Dairy Milk Education in Southeast Schools

Reaches more than 300,000 students across eight states with dairy grants, improving the school milk experience.

ATLANTA — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is expanding its impact in schools across the region through key youth wellness programs aimed at increasing dairy milk consumption. The organization has awarded Dairy Optimization (DO), Fuel Up, and GENYOUth grants, which will benefit more than 300,000 students across eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“Dairy milk nutrition education in schools is an essential component of our mission. Through our grants programs, we can reach an incredible number of students, empowering them to start fueling their minds and bodies early with the nutritional benefits of dairy, ” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “We are honored to support schools by sharing our expertise and connecting students and teachers with our valuable resources, all while supporting local dairy farmers.”

The DO grants support dairy-centric programs including Moo Brew, Smoothies, Strive for 35, and Milk Dispensers which all improve the school milk experience and focus on increasing the consumption of milk and dairy in schools. There were 120 grants awarded this spring that will enable schools and districts to fully implement the programs by Fall 2024. The potential reach with the DO grants is estimated at more than 100,000.

In May and June of this year, 84 Fuel Up and 73 GENYOUth grants were awarded. The Fuel Up grants included 52 Smoothie Kits and 32 Mobile Meal Kits. The grants will benefit 157 different schools and more than 104,000 students during the 2024-2025 school year.

The Dairy Alliance nutritionists train the school nutrition program staff at the grant-recipient schools in utilizing the equipment and implementing the programs in the schools. The team also provides dairy nutrition training which amplifies and builds the positive reputation of dairy. Other actions may include student sampling and providing recipes and additional nutritional and dairy-specific resources or information.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.