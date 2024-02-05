Travis Cano Joins California Milk Advisory Board Marketing Team

TRACY, Calif. — The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), the marketing order representing California dairy producers, announced the addition of Travis Cano as Manger of Processor Partnerships.

Cano joins the CMAB with 16 years of experience at the Safeway/Albertsons Companies where he held a wide range of leadership positions including Grocery Procurement Manager, Business Ventures Manager, Supply Chain Strategies Manager, and Director of Ecommerce Merchandising, Procurement & Labor Planning. He most recently held the position of Director of Pay Operations at Shipt, a grocery delivery service. In these roles he led company initiatives to drive customer loyalty, sales and profit through quality improvement, innovation, cost savings and portfolio optimization.

“Travis has a proven track record of supply chain operations such as forecasting, demand, and logistics. He is also experienced in ecommerce merchandising, procurement, and labor planning, which will add a different element of support for our processors,” said John Talbot, CEO of the CMAB.

Cano holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Communication from San Diego State University.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable farming practices.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.