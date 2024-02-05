Principe Introduces Time-Honored Italian Meats Crafted with Centuries of Tradition

COLUMBIA, MO. – Principe, a trailblazer in the world of gourmet cuisine, is proud to announce the launch of its exquisite range of specialty Italian meats produced in the United States. Elevating the culinary experience with a touch of old-world charm, Principe brings the rich and authentic flavors of Italy to American connoisseurs.

From the picturesque landscapes of Italy to your dining table, Principe is committed to delivering an unparalleled gastronomic journey. The brand’s meticulously curated selection of artisanal meats, including prosciutto, salame, coppa, and pancetta, is a testament to centuries-old Italian traditions and craftsmanship.

Key Highlights of Principe’s Specialty Italian Meats:

Artisanal Excellence: Each slice embodies the artistry and passion of Italian master craftsmen, ensuring a sensory experience that transports you to the heart of Italy.

Premium Quality: Principe sources only the finest, high-quality ingredients, using only whole muscle pork in its dry-cured products, guaranteeing an authentic taste that captures the essence of Italian culinary heritage.

Variety and Innovation: Principe presents a diverse range of flavors and textures, from the velvety smoothness of prosciutto to the bold and robust notes of aged soppressata. Principe is not just a brand; it’s a celebration of culinary tradition.

State of the Art Drying Rooms and Automation: Combined with proprietary starter cultures, Principe’s advanced technology is produced with the highest safety standards in a new modern facility.

Present in the US since 2003 with our imported fine products, Principe marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to share the love for authentic Italian cuisine with a new portfolio produced domestically. The launch event will take place at the Winter Fancy Food Show January 21-23, 2024, where attendees will have the opportunity to savor the flavors, meet the makers, and immerse themselves in the rich heritage that defines Principe.

The launch will be supported with a robust consumer marketing campaign that redefines the art of salumi, both in presentation and in occasion. Unlike any other line of salumi, Principe celebrates with style and modernity not yet seen in the category. Modern and vibrant, Principe will reveal an indulgent and sensory experience with color, artistry, and seasonal flavor appeal.

“At Principe, we believe in the power of culinary experiences to transcend borders and connect people,” says Laura Rincon, Head of Marketing for Principe. “Our new range of specialty Italian meats is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of the world to our customers. Through the artistry of our Italian master craftsmen and the premium quality or our ingredients, we invite you to join us on a journey of flavor, tradition, and innovation.”

Join in celebrating the union of tradition and innovation as Principe embarks on a mission to redefine the American palate with the finest Italian meats. For media inquiries, please contact: Laura Rincon (laura.rincon@principefoods.com) or Vicente Zuffo (vicente.zuffo@principefoods.com)

You can already taste Principe around the world. From Italy and with an expressive distribution in Europe, Principe products are also available in USA, Mexico and Canada – products require refrigeration after opening.

About Principe Foods

Founded in 1945 in Italy, Principe Foods is the top producer of one of Italy’s most prestigious foods, Prosciutto di San Daniele. Principe is sold in over 40 countries around the world, with a brand-new state of the art facility in Columbia, MO. Today Principe’s mission is to preserve the traditional Italian heritage and know-how, thanks to advanced technology that can meet the need of today’s buyers, adapting the traditional recipes from the old world to the taste of American consumers. To find out where our products are available or for more information, visit principefoods.com