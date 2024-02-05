Biden Takes Aim at Grocery Chains Over Food Prices

Jim Tankersley, New York Times Retail & FoodService February 5, 2024

President Biden, whose approval rating has suffered amid high inflation, is beginning to pressure large grocery chains to slash food prices for American consumers, accusing the stores of reaping excess profits and ripping off shoppers.

“There are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation,” Mr. Biden said last week in South Carolina. Aides say those comments are a preview of more pressure to come against grocery chains and other companies that are maintaining higher-than-usual profit margins after a period of rapid price growth.

Mr. Biden’s public offensive reflects the political reality that, while inflation is moderating, voters are angry about how much they are paying at the grocery store, and that is weighing on Mr. Biden’s approval rating ahead of the 2024 election.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New York Times

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

FMI Releases Resources on COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Food Prices

FMI Retail & FoodService October 15, 2020

FMI—The Food Industry Association today releases a web experience that explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected grocery prices more than nearly any other category of consumer spending. In April, the Consumer Price Index for food at-home posted its largest monthly increase since February 1974 and grocery prices are up 5.6% for the period June 2019 to June 2020.