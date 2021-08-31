Truly Grass Fed Partners With Slow Food USA, Joins 1% For the Planet to Advance Its Mission

DUBLIN — Truly Grass Fed , a premium brand of sustainably-produced Irish dairy products, announces it has joined 1% for the Planet , and will donate one percent of its annual revenue to Slow Food USA , a nonprofit dedicated to transforming how people produce, consume and enjoy food. The Truly Grass Fed donation will support Slow Food USA’s mission of uniting the joy of food with the pursuit of justice to achieve good, clean and fair food for all. Together, they seek to advance the brand’s commitment to crafting dairy products with integrity and care for people, animals and the planet.

“The Truly brand is about food production that is healthier for animals, our environment and consumers,” said Nicola O’Connell, head of commercial for Glanbia Ireland. “Our philosophy aligns perfectly with Slow Food USA’s commitment to reconnecting Americans with the people, traditions, animals, soils and waters that produce our food.”

Introduced in the United States in 2019, Truly Grass Fed cheeses and butters are sourced from cows that are 95 percent grass-fed (average of one cow for every two acres), Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. A co-op of 3,000 family farms located across Ireland’s fertile land supplies the brand’s high-quality ingredients.

“With a long heritage of family farming and expertise honed over generations, our farmers are also deeply dedicated to sustainability and progress,” said O’Connell. “We consider ourselves dairy of the future, evolved from the past.”

The Truly Grass Fed commitment to Slow Food USA includes funding, in-kind donations and promotional support. To celebrate the partnership, Truly Grass Fed and Slow Food USA will co-host a Slow Food Live series of virtual events this fall on the theme of simplicity, sustainability, and cultivating joy. The series of fun, how-to, conversational sessions will feature culinary experts who will share their appreciation for slow living and Slow Food and discuss the benefits of high quality cheese and butter from Truly Grass Fed. The brand will also support local chapters of Slow Food USA in select markets to amplify the work they do in their communities.

“We seek to collaborate with partners who align with our core values, and Truly Grass Fed is a change agent for animals, people and the planet,” said Anna Mulé, executive director of Slow Food USA. “With their backing and with the support of the 1% for the Planet network, we can mobilize communities to create a world where all people can eat food that is good for them, good for the people who grow it, and good for the planet — especially within the dairy industry. Our upcoming programming, featuring Truly Grass Fed’s butter and cheese, will surely be delicious, fun and inspiring.”

Truly Grass Fed is a new member of 1% for the Planet, a global movement inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions. As such, the brand has committed to donating one percent of annual revenue to member organizations, like Slow Food USA, that align with brand values.

“Nonprofit organizations play a unique and critical role in solving the many challenges facing our planet,” said Kate Williams, CEO, 1% for the Planet. “Our driving goal is to increase support for these activist organizations by engaging businesses as funders and partners in the work. We believe deeply that by coming together, by connecting dollars with doers, we can create positive solutions to the complex environmental problems of our time.”

Truly Grass Fed is part of Glanbia Ireland, which works with nature to bring the passion of Irish farmers to the world. Dedicated to excellence in dairy and grain production, animal nutrition and ingredient innovation, Glanbia Ireland puts sustainable growth at the heart of its business strategy. Its “Living Proof” strategy signs up to Science Based Targets, sets specific goals to 2030 and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

For more information about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com. To learn more and join Slow Food USA, please visit www.slowfoodusa.org.

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand’s distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World, and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency, and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare, and environmental consciousness.

About Slow Food USA

Slow Food USA unites the joy of food with the pursuit of justice. We cultivate nationwide programs and a network of local chapters, host educational events and advocacy campaigns, and build solidarity through partnerships. Together, we are dismantling oppressive food systems to achieve good, clean and fair food for all.

The Slow Food movement began in Italy in 1989 as a rejection of global fast food. Today, Slow Food is in over 160 countries and represented by over 115 chapters in the US. Learn more at slowfoodusa.org.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.