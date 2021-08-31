Stonyfield Introduces a Lunchbox for Parents: Breakboxes – Because BTS Season is TOUGH



Stonyfield is launching a lunchbox for parents who need a break this back-to-school season: Breakboxes.

Back-to-school season is always high pressure for parents – and this year even more so, between getting your kid dressed and out the door, juggling WFH and packing a nutritious and healthy lunch. In fact, 37% of parents say that the worst part of packing lunch is always having to be creative with different options and 52% of them said that their CHILD is actually the one putting pressure on them to pack a perfect lunch. This season, Stonyfield, the leading organic yogurt marker, wants to help take the pressure off parents and remind them to just “Keep it Real” with the launch of the ultimate lunchbox for parents: the Breakbox Collection. Because parents deserve a little break too.

To help relieve and champion parents, Stonyfield is packing adult versions of lunchboxes as part of a new back-to-school “Keep it Real” Breakbox Collection, featuring three themed lunchboxes designed for what parents really need to get through their day: Adult Time Out, You Got This, and Hide in My Closet. Each box retails for $50 and will be available for purchase on Shopify (link to follow).

– Meant to reassure parents that they’re doing an amazing job and give permission to pat themselves on the back; includes a trophy, gold star stickers, a magnet family organizer for the fridge, a “You Got This” mug – and coffee + a hydration bottle to keep them going along the way Hide in My Closet – For those days when you just want to hide out from everyone in your house and squeeze in some much-needed self-care; includes a candle, Bliss Bright Idea under-eye patches, a jade roller, an eye mask and a Swear notebook to let out all your frustrations

The best part? Each Breakbox comes with a packed note from parents around the country with words of wisdom to share along with Stonyfield recipe cards and coupons. The Breakboxes can be purchased and sent to a parent or caretaker who needs to hear: “you’re doing great”. Stonyfield is also donating 100% of the purchase price from these Breakboxes to No Kid Hungry.

The good news is that for the almost 46% of parents who say that they look for healthier, quality foods since COVID – they can feel good about putting Stonyfield’s organic yogurt in their kids lunchboxes. They’re simple, nutritious, packed with protein, and kid-approved.