Two Dollops of Daisy Will Do – America’s Favorite Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese Brand Pairs Up With America’s Sweetheart, Daisy Kent

Daisy Brand and Daisy Kent Partner to Celebrate the Nation’s Cottage Cheese Love Affair

DALLAS – Daisy Brand, America’s most beloved cottage cheese brand, is announcing that it has found its perfect partner – reality TV star, Daisy Kent. The courtship began when Daisy Brand commercials ran during Daisy Kent’s most pivotal moments on screen. Fans loved the surprise connection between Daisy and her namesake cottage cheese, and the partnership has now become a ‘reality.’

For Daisy Brand, delivering superlative quality products is at the core of its mission, so partnering with someone willing to stand their ground for the quality they deserve was obvious.

“Advertising on a show featuring a fan-favorite contestant who shares our brand name AND exemplifies the positivity that we try to embody as a brand felt serendipitous,” said Erik Christensen, Head of Brand & Insights at Daisy Brand. “We’re excited to make a partnership with Daisy official and to share some surprises featuring BOTH Daisys throughout the year.”

The cottage cheese category has exploded over the past two years, driven in large part by trending social media recipes showcasing cottage cheese’s versatility. From “ice cream” to “flatbread,” cottage cheese is the go-to hack for enjoying favorite foods in healthy, protein-packed ways.

The fresh, creamy taste of Daisy Cottage Cheese is what makes it unique and has propelled it to become America’s #1 brand of cottage cheese[1]. Daisy Brand’s obsession with product quality has led to a clean, wholesome product with only three ingredients and no thickeners, stabilizers, preservatives, or additives.

“I grew up eating cottage cheese, and Daisy is my go-to brand – and not just because we have the same name,” said Daisy Kent. “As a huge fan and nutrition girl, I’m ecstatic to collaborate with Daisy Brand and highlight their delicious and high-quality Cottage Cheese products. I can’t wait to share more about why only Daisy Cottage Cheese will do for me.”

Consumers can purchase Daisy Brand Cottage Cheese nationwide in grocery and mass retail stores for a suggested retail price of $2.49-$4.79. For more information about Daisy Brand, visit https://www.daisybrand.com/cottage-cheese/.

About Daisy Brand

For more than 100 years and five generations, Daisy has been committed to providing the freshest, most wholesome dairy products. Today, Daisy Brand is the nation’s best-selling brand of sour cream and cottage cheese. Daisy’s commitment to their Pure & Natural heritage means all products are free from preservatives, stabilizers, gums, or thickeners. It’s as much about what’s not in the package, as it is about what is in the package. Daisy Brand products can be found at retailers and restaurants nationwide. Visit www.daisybrand.com for more information.