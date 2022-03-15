Vevan Expands Category Offerings With UnCreamCheese

Vevan Foods is adding to its portfolio of innovative, dairy-free products with its latest launch, UnCreamCheese. Recognizing that consumers choosing to eat plant based are often left behind during central eating occasions, Vevan continues to grow the offerings available to this audience.

Joining recent category-expanding innovations like Vevan Snax and Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites, Vevan UnCreamCheese is a cultured, cream cheese-style spread made with probiotics. With a smooth, velvety texture, slightly tangy taste, and crisp, clean finish, the new line features an array of exciting flavor varieties, including:

Plain UnCreamCheese —some days you just want to keep it classic! A staple that is perfect for spreading, baking, and more.

—some days you just want to keep it classic! A staple that is perfect for spreading, baking, and more. Caramelized Peach & Maple UnCreamCheese —a never-before-seen flavor in the plant-based cream cheese space, this varietal features an exclusive blend of tangy peach taste mixed with a sweet maple finish.

—a never-before-seen flavor in the plant-based cream cheese space, this varietal features an exclusive blend of tangy peach taste mixed with a sweet maple finish. Garlic & Herb UnCreamCheese —a go-to among cream cheese lovers everywhere, garlic-infused nondairy creaminess is complimented by subtle hints of herby goodness.

—a go-to among cream cheese lovers everywhere, garlic-infused nondairy creaminess is complimented by subtle hints of herby goodness. Strawberries & Cream UnCreamCheese—a match made in heaven, Vevan takes this timeless pairing of tart flavor and smooth texture to “un-creamy” new heights.

“With the plant-based category growing rapidly, we see a lot of opportunity to deliver where many cheese alternatives are falling short: better taste, old world cheesemaking techniques and more variety,” shared Keith Schuman, Business Unit Lead for Vevan Foods. “UnCreamCheese was crafted with this exact need in mind. We are proud to offer a new line that provides consumers authenticity, quality flavor and pushes the category to a more exciting place.”

Made by dairy cheesemakers with over 75 years of experience, Vevan’s portfolio of plant-based products were developed with an unmatched dedication to a better cheese experience. Ensuring that all cheese-lovers can indulge during key occasions, UnCreamCheese arrives right on time for the spring entertaining season, promising the perfect plant-based accompaniment to any brunch spread. Whether smearing over a bagel or folding into a classic family recipe, Vevan UnCreamCheese is a new chance for plant-based eaters to rediscover the cheesy goodness they’ve been missing.

Vevan UnCreamCheese will be available at select retailers and food services. For more information on Vevan, please visit VevanFoods.com.

ABOUT VEVAN FOODS

Vevan Foods, a division of Schuman Cheese, combines the best plant-based ingredients with the talent of world-class cheesemakers to create sensational products for dairy-free consumers. Vevan products are vegan certified, allergen-free and manufactured using a responsible, earth-friendly approach. Find Vevan at Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Hy-Vee, Hannaford, Giant Food and numerous other regional retailers from coast to coast. Learn more at VevanFoods.com.