International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Special Guest Line Up for IDDBA 2022

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery March 15, 2022

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces the special guest line up for IDDBA 2022.

“As we look forward to once again bringing our IDDBA community back together, we are excited to add an amazing list of speakers and entertainers to this year’s show schedule”, said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Marketing. Top leadership and motivational experts as well as world-renowned entertainers will take center stage during the industry leading show scheduled for  June 5-7, 2022, in Atlanta Georgia.

“Excitement continues to build around the show floor and we are ready to share this tremendous news”, Atkins said.

IDDBA 2022 Guest Line Up:

Kindra Hall, The Irresistible Power of Strategic Storytelling

Jon Dorenbos, Life is Magic

Dennis Snow, The Secrets to Success: Through Leadership

Mel Robbins, The 5 Second Rule-Achieve Break Through Performance in Your Career and Lifetime

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Life in the Fast Lane

This impressive show line up is enhanced by a special Monday night performance- An Evening with Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw’s unparalleled career includes 19 number one albums, 80 million records worldwide and 44 number one radio singles. With hits like “I Called Mama”, “Humble & Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying”, Tim McGraw has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. We hope you’ll join us the evening of Monday, June 6th as the three-time Grammy winning superstar wraps up his McGraw Tour with a one-of-a-kind VIP look into the world of music and stories with McGraw himself.

Atkins added that more announcements are forthcoming. You can find more information on iddba.org, the myIDDBA app, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

Related Articles

Bakery

Café Valley Introduces New 7UP Cake Bites at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

Café Valley Bakery May 16, 2019

Leading ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® is partnering with celebrated soda brand, 7UP, to expand its popular line of cake bites with a new bite-sized cake, flavored with one of America’s best-selling sodas. Made with real 7UP flavor, the treats will join an array of cake bite varieties, playing on their flagship of popular soda cake dessert flavors. 7UP® Cake Bites will be featured at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show.

Bakery

Find Endless Inspiration and Expert Insight at IDDBA 19

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli April 29, 2019

Expert Neighborhood is an area on the show floor at IDDBA 19 where attendees can meet one-on-one with experts to ask questions and discuss industry challenges and business issues. Engage with experts on new retail, leadership, marketing, and regulations to learn how to improve your business. This opportunity is available to registered attendees and appointment space is limited.