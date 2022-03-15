International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Special Guest Line Up for IDDBA 2022

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces the special guest line up for IDDBA 2022.

“As we look forward to once again bringing our IDDBA community back together, we are excited to add an amazing list of speakers and entertainers to this year’s show schedule”, said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice-President of Marketing. Top leadership and motivational experts as well as world-renowned entertainers will take center stage during the industry leading show scheduled for June 5-7, 2022, in Atlanta Georgia.

“Excitement continues to build around the show floor and we are ready to share this tremendous news”, Atkins said.

IDDBA 2022 Guest Line Up:

Kindra Hall, The Irresistible Power of Strategic Storytelling

Jon Dorenbos, Life is Magic

Dennis Snow, The Secrets to Success: Through Leadership

Mel Robbins, The 5 Second Rule-Achieve Break Through Performance in Your Career and Lifetime

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Life in the Fast Lane

This impressive show line up is enhanced by a special Monday night performance- An Evening with Tim McGraw. Tim McGraw’s unparalleled career includes 19 number one albums, 80 million records worldwide and 44 number one radio singles. With hits like “I Called Mama”, “Humble & Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying”, Tim McGraw has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music. We hope you’ll join us the evening of Monday, June 6th as the three-time Grammy winning superstar wraps up his McGraw Tour with a one-of-a-kind VIP look into the world of music and stories with McGraw himself.

Atkins added that more announcements are forthcoming. You can find more information on iddba.org, the myIDDBA app, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.