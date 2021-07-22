Vevan Expands Plant-Based Line With Marinated Cheeses

MONTFORT, WI – For dairy consumers, there are dozens of products designed for every eating occasion imaginable, from casual snacking to entertaining and everything in between. Few, if any, cater to plant-based eaters, but Vevan Foods is changing that reality one product innovation at a time. Vevan, the maker of Snax dairy-free cheese, dried fruit and nut snack packs, is adding to its line of plant-based cheeses the perfect entertaining option: Marinated Mozza-Bites.

New Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites take the artisan plant-based cheese experience to a new level with bite-size cubes of creamy dairy-free Mozza marinated in an aromatic blend of herbed oil and spices. Marinated Mozza-Bites make entertaining effortless as a flavorful addition to charcuterie boards, margherita skewers or cracker pairings. They’re also delicious when added to salads or pasta dishes, or even as a quick indulgent snack.

With this latest extension of its dairy-free line, Vevan is filling a gap in product innovation where plant-based consumers are often left out or left behind.

“Over the last few years, the demand for vegan options has accelerated and we’re proud to expand our dairy-free cheese options to provide more variety to consumers for their entertaining needs,” said Keith Schuman, Business Unit Lead for Vevan Foods. “Marinated Mozza-Bites are the latest example of how we’re branching out and continually exploring new ways to be more inclusive of plant-based and flexitarian eaters, without sacrificing on taste and texture.”

Offered in two varieties, Marinated Mozza-Bites will come packaged in 8.5-ounce cups. Individual units are expected to retail between $5.99 to $7.49, dependent on retailer.

Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites: Dairy-free Mozza cubes marinated in a savory, fragrant blend of Italian herbs and oil

Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites Antipasti: Dairy-free Mozza cubes marinated with kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and Peruvian pearl peppers in an herbed oil blend

Crafted by dairy cheesemakers for the ultimate authenticity, Vevan sets a new standard for dairy-free cheese. In addition to new Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites and Vevan Snax introduced earlier this year, Vevan is offered in Ched, Mozza and P’Jack varieties in Shred and Melts formats at retailers from coast to coast.

# # #

ABOUT VEVAN FOODS

Vevan Foods, a division of Schuman Cheese, combines the best plant-based ingredients with the talent of world-class cheesemakers to create sensational products for dairy-free consumers. Vevan products are vegan certified, allergen-free and manufactured using a responsible, earth-friendly approach. Find Vevan at Sprouts Farmers Market, Stew Leonard’s, Giant Food, Ingles Markets and numerous other regional retailers from coast to coast. Learn more at VevanFoods.com.