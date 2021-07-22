Government of Canada Gives Boost to the Local Dairy Industry in the Eastern Townships and Centre-du-Québec

VAL-DES-SOURCES, QC – The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced investments totalling over $535,000 for three projects with Quebec dairy processors that will help boost production and capacity. Minister Bibeau made the announcement during visits to two of the dairy processors, emphasizing that the dairy industry is a vital part of the local rural economy, and the Government of Canada is investing so the dairy industry is well-positioned for sustainable future growth.

Minister Bibeau announced an investment of up to $222,975 to Les Fromages Latino Inc. in Val-des-Sources to support the installation of a new refrigerator system, a cream separator, cheese making equipment, and a packaging line. This investment is expected to create up to four new jobs, and will help the company increase production to meet demand in their unique market, decrease costs, and triple its milk use by 2024.

Minister Bibeau also announced up to $230,440 for La Fromagerie du Presbytère in Ste-Elizabeth-de-Warwick for the purchase of new production and packaging equipment, along with cold room equipment. The project will lower production costs while increasing efficiency, and enhance the site’s agritourism offerings. By 2023, it is expected that this funding will allow the business to double the amount of milk used for cheese production.

Finally, she also announced up to $83,552 for Fromagerie La Station Inc., located in Compton, for the purchase and installation of an automated cutting system, a packaging machine, and the installation of a cold room for cheese preservation. This investment will reduce production costs and enable the company to quintuple its milk use by 2024. This announcement builds on previous DPIF funding of $910,355 for La Station to automate its cheese maturation processes.