Wedig Joins Government Affairs Team at Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, has hired Mykel Wedig, who has worked on federal ag policy issues in Washington, D.C., to join its government affairs team.

Wedig, who grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, will be an associate director of government affairs for Edge. She most recently worked as cooperative liaison at Cooperative Network, which represents a variety of co-ops in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

She also worked as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and to the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee, and as manager of congressional relations for the National Pork Producers Council.

“I am excited to start the new year by joining the Edge team,” Wedig said. “Coming from a dairy farm myself, I am thrilled to be able to use my experiences growing up in southwestern Wisconsin and working in Washington, D.C., to advocate on behalf of the dairy community.”

Tim Trotter, Edge’s executive director, said Wedig is an excellent fit for the cooperative, which serves dairy farmers throughout the Upper Midwest.

“Her knowledge and experience with federal policy development and implementation is essential, especially with the new administration and Congress,” Trotter said.

In her role, Wedig will represent Edge members through work on the cooperative’s federal policy priorities, from labor shortages and trade opportunities to farmer-led conservation programs and truth in labeling.

Aaron Stauffacher, who had been associate director of government affairs for Edge, has left the co-op to join a private practice law firm.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.