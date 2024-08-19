505 Southwestern’s Fire Roasted Salsas Have Landed at King Soopers

Each will feature Bold Flame Roasted Flavors From 505SW’s famous Hatch Valley green Chiles

DENVER — 505 Southwestern®, the world’s largest flame-roaster of Hatch Valley green chile peppers and the leading retail brand in the industry, announced the arrival of a new line of bold and fiery craft salsas at King Soopers across Colorado—each featuring the company’s signature hatch green chiles and a new frontier of flavor for the brand. The 505 Southwestern salsa lineup includes six bold salsas including a traditional Southwest Style in mild, medium and hot, Guacamole Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa and Fire Roasted Corn and Black Bean salsa. These premium craft salsas embrace the bold flavors of New Mexico and kick up the flavor using premium, fiery and fresh ingredients that are true to New Mexico’s hatch valley.

“For 25+ years, 505 Southwestern has been known across the country for its famous, flame roasted green chile peppers, sauces, and salsa. We flame roast over 20 million pounds of Hatch Valley green chile every year, and now we’re using that special ingredient to make fresh fire roasted salsas that are synonymous with tradition, taste and intensity,” said Adam Butler, CEO of Insignia International, parent company of 505 Southwestern.

To celebrate the launch of the six new fiery and bold salsas, 505SW has enlisted the help of six fiery and bold local Lucha Libre Luchadores who will tell the story of each product through their own persona- embracing the signature flavor of their respective salsa–and personifying it with their own Lucha Libre identity. Characters include Guacamole Guerrero, Tomatillo Infierno, Fantasma Picante, El Gigante Medio, El Guapo Suave and Último Frijol.

The launch will culminate with the Main Event wrestling match on September 6th at which time the luchadores will battle it out in the parking lot of King Soopers proving their salsa reigns supreme. They will also be making a variety of candid stops around Denver surprising people with several bold and fiery appearances.

“What’s more bold, intense and traditional than salsa…freestyle Mexican wrestlers!” added Butler. “So, we are tremendously excited to showcase each salsa alongside their respective luchador to bring to life the unique fiery identity of each while celebrating this tradition that goes back to the early 20th century.”

The 505 Salsa line features fresh ingredients, including real tomatillos, savory tomatoes, flame roasted green chile, jalapenos, lime, and spices for a fresh, vibrant salsa and is made in their own facility in New Mexico and shipped fresh from the field. Like all 505SW products each are made with famous 505SW flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile peppers and are available in three heat levels (mild, medium, hot).

SOUTHWEST STYLE (MILD)505 Southwestern Style Salsa is representative of the authentic culinary landscape of New Mexico, where green chile reigns supreme. This salsa is made with savory tomatoes, red wine vinegar for extra zing, and a touch of fire roasted Hatch Valley green chile for unmistakable flavor without too much heat

Lucha Libre: El Guapo Suave

SOUTHWEST STYLE (MEDIUM)505 Southwestern Style Salsa is representative of the authentic culinary landscape of New Mexico, where green chile reigns supreme. This flavorful salsa is made with savory tomatoes, red wine vinegar for extra zing, and fire roasted Hatch Valley green chile for extra kick.

Lucha Libre: El Gigante Medio

SOUTHWEST STYLE (HOT)505 Southwestern Style Salsa is representative of the authentic culinary landscape of New Mexico, where green chile reigns supreme. This salsa is made with savory tomatoes, red wine vinegar for extra zing, and fire roasted Hatch Valley green chile for unmistakable flavor and an adventurous level of heat!

Lucha Libre: Fantasma Picante

GUACAMOLE SALSA505 Guacamole Salsa has the fresh flavor of ripe avocados with the authentic kick of flame roasted green chile and spices, setting it apart from all other salsa and dips. Smooth with just the right amount of spice, top tacos, dip chips, drizzle over nachos… the possibilities are endless.

Lucha Libre: Guacamole Guerrero

TOMATILLO SALSATangy tomatillos are the star of the show in this 505 Tomatillo Salsa. We blend them with flame roasted green chile, jalapenos, lime, and spices for a fresh, vibrant salsa with a perfect medium heat. Enjoy it with chips, over enchiladas, mixed into soups and stews, and even on fresh salad!

Lucha Libre: Tomatillo Infierno

FIRE ROASTED CORN & BLACK BEAN SALSA 505 Fire Roasted Corn + Black Bean Salsa is rich and satisfying, featuring our famous flame-roasted Hatch Valley green chile. We take subtly sweet corn, savory black beans, and the authentic smokey heat of green chile to new levels with this extra chunky salsa. Enjoy it with chips, or atop tacos, burritos, salads, and more!

Lucha Libre: Último Frijol

About Insignia International

Insignia International is forging the new frontier of flavor in Hispanic and Southwestern food, and has leadership positions in Hatch Valley green chile, salsas, fresh dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, and frozen Mexican handhelds. Its brands include 505 Southwestern, the largest jarred green chile brand in the USA; Yucatan Guacamole, one the leading fresh guacamole dip brands in the US and Canada; La Tortilla Factory, one of the nation’s largest tortilla brands that is focused on health and wellness; Hatch Kitchen, TJ Farms, and Lilly B’s, leading brands in the frozen snacks, burrito and quesadilla space; and Young Guns, a leader in food service Hatch Valley green chile. Insignia International is also a valued partner with retailers and food companies, providing private label, brokerage, and freight and warehousing solutions. The company is headquartered near Denver with operations and offices in Idaho, California, Minnesota, Kansas, New Mexico, and Mexico.