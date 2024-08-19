The Dairy Alliance, Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee Join Forces at the Tennessee State Fair

Support the dairy milk experience across Tennessee with educational activities, cooking demonstrations, and a milk dispenser giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and the Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee (TDPC) are partnering up for a special “dairy” event at the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair. From August 15 to August 24, 2024, fairgoers can enjoy refreshing samples of whole white and chocolate milk and enter a drawing to win a milk dispenser for their local school district sponsored by TDPC, aimed at enhancing the milk experience in schools throughout Tennessee.

With an expected attendance of over 700,000 people, the Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair is a key event for dairy promotion. The fair will take place at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Attendees can visit The Dairy Alliance and TDPC at the Ag-venture Barn.

“We’re excited to sponsor a milk dispenser giveaway and provide delicious samples of cold, whole chocolate milk to thousands of fair attendees this year. Through our partnership with The Dairy Alliance and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, dairy farmers are investing in equipment to improve the school milk experience for children across the state,” said Johnny Sparkman, Chairman of TDPC. We invite families to visit the Ag-venture barn for a sample and witness the school milk dispenser in action.”

The fair will offer a variety of dairy-focused activities, including daily live milking demonstrations. On August 18, a special dairy cooking demonstration, sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, will also take place. Additionally, TDPC, in collaboration with The Dairy Alliance and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, will distribute delicious dairy products such as ice cream sandwiches, cheese sticks, and yogurt at the Pick Tennessee Products Experience building.

“Supporting local communities and enhancing the nutritional offerings in schools is at the heart of what we do,” said Farrah Newberry, VP of Agricultural and Environmental Affairs at The Dairy Alliance. “We’re not only celebrating dairy but also making a meaningful impact on the lives of our farmers and students throughout Tennessee.”

This initiative underscores the two partners’ commitment to promoting milk and dairy products within the state, a mission supported by its dedicated members and the Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture.

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner, Charles Hatcher, D.V.M added, “As a dedicated dairy farmer, I know how important it is to inspire a love for milk among all ages. This opportunity provides a fantastic platform to connect with the Tennessee community and showcase the quality of our dairy products from local farmers.”

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.