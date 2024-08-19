IDFA Opens Nominations for Annual Industry Awards to Honor Dairy Industry’s Top Leaders

Nominations now open for 2025 IDFA Laureate, Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year, Food Safety Leadership, and Workplace of the Year

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is seeking nominations for four top awards presented annually to leaders in the dairy industry. Nominations are open and will close on Friday, Oct. 25. Winners will be announced and recognized at Dairy Forum 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Nominations are now open for the following awards: The IDFA Laureate Award, the Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year Award, the IDFA Food Safety Leadership Award, and the IDFA Workplace of the Year Award.

The 2025 IDFA Laureate Award

The sixth annual IDFA Laureate Award honors an outstanding leader whose career has significantly impacted the dairy industry’s growth and development. Candidates from all segments of the dairy industry – milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and ingredients – as well as suppliers and academia are eligible for the award. The awardee will be selected by a panel of industry professionals based on the nominee’s overall career achievements. The recipient will be recognized during Dairy Forum 2025. Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 25, 2024. Additional details are here:

Criteria

Demonstrated exceptional achievements and contributions to the dairy industry.

Proven leadership within the industry.

Achievements that reflect innovation, vision, and the ability to inspire others.

Submissions

Complete the IDFA Laureate form here.

Additional information and letters of recommendation may be attached to the nomination form.

There is no fee to enter.

Submit nominations to Matt Herrick at mherrick@idfa.org.

2025 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year Award

The twenty-seventh annual Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year award is co-sponsored by IDFA and Dairy Herd Management magazine. IDFA and Dairy Herd Management seek nominations of active U.S. dairy farms that have embraced innovation, technology, and industry partnerships, to achieve greater productivity and growth. Nominees will be evaluated based on their current practices and preparedness to meet future economic and business challenges. The winning operation will be highlighted in the January 2025 issue of Dairy Herd Management magazine and recognized during Dairy Forum 2025. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 25, 2024. Additional details are here:

Criteria

Those nominating farms and/or operations must describe:

Use of technology or partnerships to enhance farm efficiency, sustainability and growth opportunities for the farm.

Preparedness to meet future economic and business challenges.

Distinctive practices that set the operation apart from peers.

Community involvement and impact.

Any other acknowledgements or achievements the judges should consider.

Submissions

Complete the 2025 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year nomination form here.

Additional information including letters of recommendation may be attached to the nomination form.

There is no fee to enter.

Submit nominations to Jessica Matsko at jmatsko@idfa.org.

2025 IDFA Food Safety Leadership Award – A Company

Now in its ninth year, the IDFA Food Safety Leadership Award recognizes an IDFA member company or group for their outstanding contributions to food safety within the dairy industry. The award, presented during Dairy Forum 2025, alternates annually between honoring companies or groups in odd years and individuals in even years. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 25, 2024. Additional details are here:

General Qualifications for Nominees

An IDFA member company or group that processes, manufactures, markets or distributes dairy products in North America.

Demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the field of food safety within the dairy foods industry.

Previous recipients are not eligible to be nominated.

Criteria

Complete the nomination form here.

Submit a nominations package that includes: Cover letter providing a summary of achievements and the names and titles of all individuals who contributed to the overall success of the team. Description of food safety leadership achievements over the past two years. Evidence of originality, creativity and impact of these contributions. Two or three letters of support from professional peers.

There is no fee to enter.

Submit nominations to Matt Herrick at mherrick@idfa.org.

2025 IDFA Workplace of the Year Award

The second annual Workplace of the Year award is co-sponsored by IDFA and Dairy Processing magazine. The award will be given to an outstanding IDFA member company that has implemented policies to promote a positive workplace experience for employees. Award recipients will be recognized for their efforts to support women and minorities, create cultures of inclusiveness and respect, support professional development, established paid parental leave and flexible work hours, and gender pay equality, among other criteria. The awardee will be chosen by a third-party panel of industry professionals who will review redacted nomination packages. A representative of the awardee company will be recognized during Dairy Forum 2025. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 25, 2024. Additional details are here:

Criteria

Must be an IDFA member company (dairy processor, gold business partner, or business partner).

Demonstrated initiatives supporting women and minorities.

Company demonstrates policies or recognition for fostering a culture of respect and empowerment.

Established policies to help employees get the most out of their work experience, including flexible hybrid policies, regular team meetings, parental paid leave, etc.

Established ERGs or other structures that support employees accessing professional development programs offered by IDFA and other organizations.

Documented ESG policy in place to support social criteria like gender pay equity, etc.

Submissions

Complete the IDFA Workplace of the Year form here.

Supporting information including external recognition, and letters of recommendation may be attached to the nomination form.

All nominations packages will be redacted before review. Therefore, we appreciate receiving materials that are not heavily branded.

There is no fee to enter.

Submit nominations to workplaceaward@idfa.org.

