IDFA Announces Key Staff Promotions

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announced the promotion of three staff members.

Andrew Jerome has been promoted to Vice President, Communications.

Andrew Jerome joined IDFA in February 2020 as Director, External and Member Communications. Andrew’s new role will allow him to expand his responsibilities managing the organization’s communications, marketing of events, and reputation management activities for IDFA members and the broader dairy and food industries. Most recently, Andrew served as IDFA’s Associate Vice President, Communications. Before coming to IDFA, he provided policy and communications guidance and representation to food companies, trade associations, farm groups, and universities for Michael Torrey Associates. Prior to that, he served as Communications Director for the National Farmers Union. A native of Southern Maryland, he holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations with an emphasis on American politics and policy from West Virginia University.

Jessica Matsko has been promoted to Manager, Executive Office & Special Projects.

Jessica Matsko joined IDFA 17 years ago as an Administrative Assistant and then as Administration & Accounting Coordinator, providing support to IDFA staff, leadership, and administrative and accounting functions. Most recently, Jessica served as Executive Administrator for the President’s Office, providing strategic support to IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M., and IDFA Chief of Staff Colin Newman, as well as to members of the Executive Team and IDFA Board Members. Jessica is a dedicated administrative professional with more than 20 years of experience handling a wide range of administrative, technical, and support tasks. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international politics and German from Penn State University and a Master of Arts degree in international affairs from American University.

Victoria Pender has been promoted to Manager, Events & Programs.

Since joining IDFA in September 2022 as Membership and Programs Coordinator, Victoria has supported all membership and programs activities, member service programs and systems, and the coordination and execution of IDFA’s webinars, conferences and educational programs. In her new role, Victoria will help to develop, manage, and evaluate IDFA’s knowledge and programmatic assets, support external relationship management, and provide strategic support to IDFA’s Membership team. Prior to IDFA, Vicotria worked for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and the Helicopter Association International (HAI). She earned her Bachelor of Science in poultry science and minor in agriculture business from North Carolina State University.

