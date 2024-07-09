The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce Introduces New Mini Hot Sauce Bottles in Three Fan-Favorite Flavors

Portable 1.6-ounce bottles allow consumers to try new flavors and conveniently add some heat to their favorite meals while on the go

ROME, Ga. — The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ announces the launch of its new line of mini hot sauce bottles.

“At 1.6 ounces, the new mini hot sauce bottles are easy to carry and enjoy on the go, without compromising quality or taste” Packaged in a 1.6-ounce plastic bottle, the mini bottles contain the same bold flavors that The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce is known for, and a convenient size makes it easier for fans to switch things up and try new flavors. Currently available in three flavors – with more coming soon – the mini bottles make it easy to enjoy the many different flavors of The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce just about anywhere.

Available fan-favorite flavors include:

Original: Made from aged cayenne peppers and vinegar, it’s the perfect everyday hot sauce and will complement any meal.

Sweet Heat with Honey: Combines a touch of honey with just the right amount of heat, making it a great addition to all your favorite dishes.

Bourbon Barrel Aged: Delivers the heat you expect from the brand, but the hot sauce is aged in bourbon barrels to develop a unique, one-of-a-kind flavor.

“At 1.6 ounces, the new mini hot sauce bottles are easy to carry and enjoy on the go, without compromising quality or taste,” said Steve Goodyear, President and CEO, Summit Hill Foods. “From pizza and wings to burgers, snacks and so much more, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce helps ditch the bland and boring, and add more kick and flavor.”

Priced at just $1 each, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce mini bottles are sold nationwide at Walmart, and will be available in additional retailers across the U.S. soon.

This summer, fans can also find the mini bottles at the branded The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce Jeep, which will pop up at festivals in select markets. Look out for the branded vehicle in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas and Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

To learn more about The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce, visit louisianahotsauce.com.

About The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce:

With a 90-year history of great taste and quality, our family of hot sauces continues to use the time-honored techniques of Louisiana-style cooking, produced from simple ingredients, including carefully selected and handpicked, authentic sun-ripened peppers.

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ and Better Than Gravy®. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants. To learn more, visit SHFoods.com.