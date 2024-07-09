Terrapin Ridge Farms Introduces 10 New Products for Summer 2024

Launch includes popular salsa flavors, three new flavors of their garnishing squeeze bottles and a highly requested hot pepper peach jam.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Terrapin Ridge Farms is launching 10 new items this July, including 2 salsas, a Red Pepper Salsa with Ghost Pepper, and a Pineapple Chile Lime Salsa. Mary O’Donnell, CEO/Owner, shares, “We are incredibly excited to introduce our new Red Pepper Salsa with Ghost Pepper and Pineapple Chile Lime Salsa. These products reflect our commitment to innovation, and we are proud to expand into the salsa category.” These products are currently available for sale. Red Pepper Salsa with Ghost Pepper MSRP $9.75, and Pineapple Chile Lime Salsa MSRP $9.75.

This launch also includes three new garnishing squeezes Creamy Garlic Mustard Squeeze MSRP $7.50, Dill Pickle Aioli Squeeze MSRP $7.50 and Horseradish Squeeze MSRP $7.50 which expands their bestselling squeeze category. “People love our squeezes because they combine convenience with gourmet quality, allowing them to easily add exceptional flavor to any dish,” states O’Donnell, “whether you’re enhancing a sandwich, topping a salad, or creating a quick dip, our squeezes provide the perfect balance of taste and ease, which is why people love incorporating them into their everyday cooking.”

Joining their mustard line is their new Raspberry Honey Mustard, MSRP $8.70. “This delightful blend of sweet raspberries and tangy mustard offers a perfect harmony of flavors, making it a versatile addition,” according to O’Donnell, “whether used as a dip, spread, or marinade, Raspberry Honey Mustard continues to captivate taste buds and elevate meals with its timeless appeal.”

In response to customer feedback, Terrapin Ridge Farms is introducing new flavors into many of their popular selling categories. These include Hot Pepper Peach Jam, MSRP $9.50, Sweet Lime & Cilantro Vinaigrette, MSRP $8.50 Sauce and Pineapple Butter Rum Sauce, MSRP $9.50, Spicy Pineapple Teriyaki Grill & Wing Sauce, MSRP $9.95. According to O’Donnell, “we have received requests for a Hot Pepper Peach Jam for many years!”

All items are available now.

2024 Summer New Product Introductions

Red Pepper Salsa with Ghost Pepper #9182 NET WT 14 OZ MSRP $9.75

Fat Free

Our Red Pepper Salsa with Ghost Pepper is a sweet and spicy salsa accented by smoky and savory undertones. Chile peppers and ghost peppers create a layered heat that will delight spicy food lovers. A delicious salsa for dipping tortilla chips. Perfect as a glaze for grilled meats or to add bold flavor to your favorite dishes.

Pineapple Chile Lime Salsa #9183 NET WT 14 OZ MSRP $9.75

Fat Free

Our vibrant and irresistible salsa is a harmonious fusion of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors. Diced tomatoes, sweet pineapple, red bell pepper puree and the fiery kick of jalapeno peppers are blended to create a salsa that packs a punch without overwhelming the senses. This salsa is perfect for dipping tortilla chips, as well as using as a sauce for pork and poultry.

Creamy Garlic Mustard Squeeze #828 NET WT 8.25 OZ MSRP $7.50

Gluten Free

This incredible combination of garlic and creamy mustard will be the first to go at any gathering. Perfect right out of the jar with pretzels or pita chips. Extraordinary on burgers and sandwiches and as a sauce for steak, chicken or fish.

Dill Pickle Aioli Squeeze #827 NET WT 7.75 OZ MSRP $7.50

Gluten Free

A harmonious blend of creamy aioli and chopped dill pickles. This delectable condiment elevates the flavor of your sandwiches, burgers, and wraps. Excellent as a sauce for fish and seafood. Yummy as a dipping sauce.

Horseradish Squeeze #826 NET WT 8.5 OZ MSRP $7.50

Gluten Free

Smooth, velvety aioli combined with a pungent punch of horseradish makes for a classically delicious sauce! Perfect for roast beef, pastrami or corned beef. Fantastic sauce for fried shrimp po’boys. Use as a dip for sweet potato fries or baked pretzels. Liven up your deviled eggs with a dollop pf this aromatic and savory sauce.

Hot Pepper Peach Jam #9176 NET WT 10.75 OZ MSRP $9.50

Gluten Free, Fat Free

A perfect marriage of juicy peaches and mild heat make our Hot Pepper Peach Jam your go to jam for charcuterie, cheeseboards, and cheese balls. Smear on a crostini with ricotta cheese or on a cracker with goat cheese for a tasty snack. Excellent glaze for pork tenderloin, grilled pork chops and ham. Salmon will never be the same.

Sweet Cilantro & Lime Vinaigrette #9178 NET WT 12 FL OZ MRSP $8.50

Gluten Free

Aromatic & zesty cilantro and a burst of lime create a bold vinaigrette. This vinaigrette makes an exceptional marinade for skirt steak and a wonderful chimichurri sauce. Stir into rice for a fresh side dish. Toss with black beans, corn, tomato and onion to create a hardy dip.

Pineapple Butter Rum Sauce #9177 NET WT 12 FL OZ MRSP $9.50

Gluten Free, Fat Free

Our Pineapple Butter Rum Sauce is a delicious combination of pineapple, butter, rum, vanilla and molasses. It’s versatility is never ending, use as a glaze for ham, pork, or poultry, or drizzle on ice cream and pancakes. It is even delicious brushed on grilled root vegetables.

Spicy Pineapple Teriyaki Grill & Wing Sauce #85313 NET WT MRSP $9.95

Fat Free

The natural sweetness and acidity of pineapple juice complements the traditional sweet and savory elements of teriyaki, creating a complex and vibrant taste. Use it as a glaze for chicken or pork on the frill. Drizzle on chicken shrimp or veggie skewers. Wonderful as a sauce for teriyaki chicken wings!

About Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC: Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC is a creator, marketer and seller of gourmet food products headquartered in Clearwater, FL. The company’s product line consists of dips, sauces, dressings, gourmet condiments and jams which can be found in more than 10,000 high quality specialty food and gift stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 727-442-3663, visit www.terrapinridge.com.