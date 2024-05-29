MegaMex Foods Debuts HERDEZ Quemada Charred Salsas

A line of complex and deeply charred salsas to elevate operators’ menus.

ORANGE, Calif. — As restaurant operators continue to seek new ways to add unique and craveable dishes to menus, MegaMex Foods announces a new line of HERDEZ® Quemada Charred Salsas. Quemada (ke-mada) translates literally to “burnt” in Spanish, but in English refers to the deeply charred ingredients used in the salsas. Charring the ingredients adds depth and complexity to foods, especially salsas. These inspiring salsas are crafted with layers of charred flavor and a house-made consistency to help restaurant operators and chefs make their menus stand out.

The new product line consists of four flavors and range from mild to medium heat:

HERDEZ ® Quemada Charred Salsa Roja (Mild) – a flavorful blend of charred tomato, poblano and jalapeño with the added complexity of ancho and guajillo peppers



Quemada Charred Salsa Roja (Mild) – a flavorful blend of charred tomato, poblano and jalapeño with the added complexity of ancho and guajillo peppers HERDEZ ® Quemada Charred Salsa Verde (Mild) – unique blend of charred tomatillo, tomato and poblano give this rich salsa a balanced and complex flavor profile



Quemada Charred Salsa Verde (Mild) – unique blend of charred tomatillo, tomato and poblano give this rich salsa a balanced and complex flavor profile HERDEZ ® Quemada Charred Salsa Poblano (Mild) – a bold blend of charred tomato, tomatillo and poblano along with hints of Chile de Arbol



Quemada Charred Salsa Poblano (Mild) – a bold blend of charred tomato, tomatillo and poblano along with hints of Chile de Arbol HERDEZ® Quemada Charred Salsa Chipotle (Medium) – deeply charred tomatoes coupled with chipotle, poblano and ancho peppers deliver the perfect combination of smoke and heat

Each unique salsa delivers a bold and complex flavor that adds a smoky new depth to dishes.

MegaMex Foods worked with restaurant operators and chefs to determine the level of consistency and charring needed to perfect the products and create true flavor enhancers. Carefully charred ingredients like tomatoes, tomatillos, poblano and jalapeños are paired with chiles such as guajillo, ancho, and Chile de Arbol to easily create unique flavors for chefs.

HERDEZ® Quemada Charred Salsas are shelf stable and available in back-of-house friendly, 4/67 oz resealable jugs. Also, the salsas are consistent every time and ready to use as an ingredient, topper or elevated table salsa and were specifically created for foodservice operations in a time when consumers are more likely to visit a restaurant that offers new or innovative flavors1. These versatile salsas can be used in applications from an elevated salsa flight to a red snapper, spicy bruschetta, elote or shakshuka – and provide bold new flavors that diners are seeking.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new salsas under the HERDEZ® Foodservice brand and broaden the portfolio of solutions for restaurant operators looking to easily add bold or complex Mexican flavors to their menus,” said Ryan Michaelis, President and Chief Executive Officer at MegaMex Foods.

Foodservice operators interested in learning more about HERDEZ® Quemada Charred Salsas or to request a sample can visit https://www.megamexfoodservice.com/herdez-quemada-charred-salsas/. These products are available now through MegaMex Foods or DOT Foods:

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on Reimagining Mexican Flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, HERDEZ®, DON MIGUEL® , CHI-CHI’S®, LA VICTORIA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, EMBASA®, DEL FUERTE® , and BÚFALO® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, x. and Pinterest.