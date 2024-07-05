SpotOn Is the Newest Addition to the US Foods CHECK Business Tools Program, Bringing Restaurants Technology With a Personal Touch

US Foods recognizes SpotOn as a leading technology provider offering solutions and resources to thousands of customers nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, announced that it has been added to the U.S. Foods CHECK Business Tools program. This program provides foodservice operators with a growing suite of technology solutions designed to drive traffic, simplify staffing, and modernize operations. The collaboration between U.S. Foods and SpotOn will empower US Foods customers with the point-of-sale, labor management, and other technology they need to succeed on their own terms.

With a shared commitment to best-in-class support and a personal touch, SpotOn will bring its fully integrated restaurant operating system to US Food’s customers nationwide. Known for flexible, cloud-based technology complemented by personalized support, SpotOn offers solutions that enable restaurants to process payments, streamline operations, and create exceptional employee and guest experiences.

“This collaboration with US Foods is a significant step for SpotOn in reaching hundreds of thousands of restaurant operators nationwide,” said Mark Brodahl, Chief Revenue Officer of SpotOn. “US Foods’s commitment to the restaurant industry aligns with SpotOn’s mission to help restaurant operators everywhere thrive with great technology and best-in-class service and support with a human touch. Together, we will help restaurants run smarter, more efficient, and more profitable operations with the right tech and the right partners.”

SpotOn’s restaurant operating system combines point-of-sale (POS) systems, commission-free and fee-free online ordering and reservations, labor management software, and more. SpotOn technology helps restaurants streamline daily operations, reduce overhead costs, and enable their team to focus on what matters most–providing exceptional guest experiences. In addition to its technology suite, SpotOn offers a range of customer engagement and automated marketing tools to help restaurants increase customer loyalty and drive repeat business. From digital loyalty programs and targeted email campaigns to online ordering and gift cards, SpotOn provides the tools and expertise to help restaurants adapt and thrive in today’s digital-first world.

“We are pleased to announce SpotOn as our newest addition to the CHECK Business Tools program,” said Adam Stinn, Director, Business Solutions, US Foods. “We are enthusiastic about our collaboration and its potential to empower US Foods customers with the necessary tools to modernize their operations.”

SpotOn and US Foods share a commitment to supporting restaurant operators with the same hospitality and support restaurants bring to their own communities nationwide. Together, they aim to empower restaurants with the resources, expertise, and technology solutions necessary to thrive in an ever-changing market.

Trusted by restaurants and venues across the United States, SpotOn invests in programming and activations to inspire restaurant owners and operators to run their businesses on their own terms with flexible technology, actionable data, and personalized service. Together with US Foods, SpotOn is paving the way for restaurant operators to leverage technology to address their most significant challenges, including workforce management, rising costs, and changing guest expectations.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that “works the way you work” and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.