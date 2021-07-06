Albertsons Companies’ Supplier Tyson Foods, Inc. Issues a Recall on Shredded Roasted Chicken Due to Possible Listeria

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announces the removal of certain Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken items, due to a recall initiated by Tyson Foods, Inc. The chicken has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Tyson Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

The affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution, due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

ProductName Packaging PLU Sell-thru Dates StoreNames States SignatureCaféShreddedRoastedChicken Clear plasticcontainer, withSignature Cafélogo with thewords RoastedShreddedChicken visibleon the label 2 1028800000 All datesthrough“Sell-thruJuly 7,2021” ACME, Safeway CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY,PA, VA, WashingtonD.C.

Tyson Foods supplied shredded chicken used by Albertsons Companies to produce Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken that was available for purchase in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. from the banners Safeway and Acme. Customers may have purchased the shredded chicken in stores, online for Drive Up and Go or via grocery delivery.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Signature Café Shredded Chicken is sold in a clear plastic container, labeled, and put out for retail sale in the deli department. The Signature Café logo is visible on the label in the center of the container. The affected product has sell-thru dates through July 7, 2021 and may have been purchased at one of the banners listed above beginning in December 2020.

The Signature Café Shredded Chicken being recalled bear the PLU code 2 10288 00000. The PLU code can be found on the bottom of the package below the barcode.

To date, there have not been any reports of Listeria-related illness associated with Signature Café Shredded Chicken.

Consumers with questions can call or text Tyson Foods at 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available beginning Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.