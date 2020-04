Who needs flowers when you can have cheese? Actually, you can surprise your mom with both this Mother’s Day. Starting May 6, ALDI is releasing two varieties of cheese that everyone is sure to love.

You can choose from two adorably shaped cheeses that come in unique flavors. One is a classic English Style Mature Cheddar and the other is a Wensleydale Strawberry Prosecco.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jennifer Swartvagher