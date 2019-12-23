Almark Foods Recalls Hard Cooked Egg Products in Pails Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

FDA Deli December 23, 2019

Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in white plastic pails with white plastic lids due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On December 18, 2019 the firm was notified by FDA that Almark Foods’ Hard-Boiled and Peeled Eggs in pails produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility may be associated with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation, which remains ongoing.  Out of an abundance of caution, Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling all Hard-Cooked and Peeled Eggs in Pails produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility that remain within expiry.  The Company has suspended production of the recalled egg products in pails at its Gainesville facility to further investigate the issue.

Products affected are:

Product NameSizeProduct IDUse By Date
Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites20 LBS4202012/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020
Almark Hard-cooked Eggs20 LBS300201/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020
Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs23 LBS64023-051/27/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs23 LBS173941/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs20 LBS1739512/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020
Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs20 LBS600201/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs23 LBS600231/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar23 LBS60023V1/22/2020, 2/13/2020
Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs25 LBS600251/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020
Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs20 LBS60020-31/15/2020

The products were distributed to food service companies in (GA, CA, MS, NC, PA, TN, IA, MO, AL, FL, AZ). These products were packaged in 20, 23, and 25 pound plastic pails and sold primarily to further processing plants of egg products and restaurant chain suppliers.  Other products produced by Almark are not affected by this recall. 

Customers who have purchased this product are urged to destroy the product. Customers with questions may contact Almark Foods’ Customer Helpline at (877) 546-0454 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EST.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

