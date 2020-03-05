Amcor Innovation Wins With Consumers, Customers and the FPA

Neenah, Wis. – Amcor, a leader in global consumer packaging, works with the world’s leading brands to conceive, build and commercialize innovative, increasingly sustainable and recycle-ready packaging that wins with consumers and industry experts, alike.

This year, Amcor celebrates two gold and six silver Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Achievement Awards with five customers: MITG, Predilecta Sacciali, Cargill, Full Moon, and Tyson.

“It’s exciting to be recognized for developing and producing new, leading packaging formats for our customers in food, pharmaceutical, and home- and personal-care,” said Amcor Chief Technology Officer William Jackson. “It’s even more exhilarating – as sustainability becomes an increasingly important design feature – to offer innovative products, services and processes that create winning outcomes for our customers, consumers and the environment.”

The FPA Achievement Awards have been showcasing industry innovation and advances that have changed the packaging industry since 1956. For recognition in expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, sustainability, printing and shelf impact, and packaging excellence, this year’s nominations included more than 200 entries across 73 package samples; delivering only 48 achievement awards across 30 packages, including:

MITG package with Insura™ Seal Verification secures Gold Achievement Award for technical innovation

Insura™ is an innovative seal-verification technology designed for medical device packaging. This real-time, non-destructive visual indicator of seal quality is imbedded into a sterile barrier system to deliver a blue color that is generated only when chemistry, heat and the right contact are present to indicate proper seal conditions.

“What makes this technology so exciting is the ability to confirm seal strength in real time,” said Jackson. “Then, through ETO sterilization, the color is reversed so there is no visual difference for the end-user.”

Predilecta Sacciali Pouch lauded with Gold Achievement Award for shelf appeal, and two Silver Achievement Awards for packaging excellence and expanding the use of flexible packaging

Delivering convenience and value to consumers, sustainability gains and the strength to withstand rigorous distribution channels, the Predilecta Sacciali pouch moves product like tomato sauce – traditionally packaged in glass – into flexible packaging. This innovative pouch delivers a familiar look to consumers, while offering lighter-weight, great-looking packaging that stands out in a crowded sauce aisle, reduces waste in distribution, and lowers CO2 emissions and energy consumption.

Cargill Grab N’ Go Deli Meat Package takes two Silver Achievement Awards for packaging excellence and technical innovation

Amcor’s innovative designers set out to help Cargill respond to consumer research that revealed a preference for thin polyethene zipper bags commonly found at grocery deli counters for deli meat packaging. Providing a high oxygen barrier and strength were key, while targeting the thin design customers want. The Cargill Grab N’ Go Deli Meat package is a modified atmospheric package with film thickness under 1.75 millimetres that also extends shelf life, while delivering all the attributes – thin appearance and reclose zipper – that Cargill’s customers want.

Full Moon Natural Pet Treat Pouch garners Silver Achievement Award for technical innovation

Amcor partnered with pet food producer Full Moon to design a package that combines tactile material with an innovative matte finish and gloss print, enabling it to stand out on shelves and communicate the brand’s premium, organic product position for authentic, high-quality pet treats. In addition to the innovative finish, the gloss print on paper-like texture of the pouch also incorporates a zipper reclose to maintain product freshness.

Tyson’s use of SmartTack™ Resealable Label with Premium Tamper Evidence brings home Silver Achievement Award for technical innovation

Amcor’s SmartTack™ resealable label with premium tamper evidence uses a proprietary label design to enhance package security by clearly indicating if the package was opened from an area other than the peel tab. The technology incorporates tear initiation points consistently around the edges of the label, such that opening the package from any location other than the peel tab provides obvious tamper evidence to consumers and retail workers.

Accepting this year’s awards on behalf of Amcor were William Jackson, Global Core Research and Development Vice President Chris Osborn, and Research and Development Director Jay Hodson. The awards event was held in Bonita Springs, Fla., on March 4.

