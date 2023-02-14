America’s Oldest Cheese Shop Located in Little Italy to Close After 130 Years in Business

Alleva Dairy in Manhattan’s Little Italy — said to be the oldest cheese shop in America — is set to close next month after falling behind on rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shop is known for its lengthy menu of Italian delicacies, including fresh mozzarella, ricotta, cured meats, cannolis and sandwiches. Through the generations, this menu has not only captured the love of the community, but also caught the attention of celebrities, including Tony Danza, Leah Remini and Joey Reynolds.

These celebrity visits, along with all the other foot traffic, slowed to a trickle once the pandemic hit the city, causing Alleva and many other businesses to have trouble paying rent.

According to court records, Alleva’s monthly rent payment is $23,756, and the shop accumulated close to $630,000 in debt over the course of the pandemic. In response, the landlord, Jerome G. Stabile III Realty, filed a lawsuit against the business in Manhattan Supreme Court in April 2022.

