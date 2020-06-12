Andrea Schwenk Joins EggLife Foods as Company’s Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO — EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that Andrea Schwenk has joined as the company’s Vice President of Marketing effective June 1, 2020.

Schwenk is a seasoned brand-builder, working with food and beverage brands to develop results-driven global, national and local marketing campaigns and products. With experience on the agency, supplier and retailer sides of the business, working on several Fortune 500 B2C and B2B brands, Schwenk is a dynamic and strategic marketing leader. She has been serving as an Innovation Consultant for EggLife Foods since January of 2020.

Prior to joining EggLife Foods in a full-time capacity, Schwenk served as Director of Beverage Innovation at Buffalo Wild Wings where she led strategic planning, product development, and promotional strategy for the complete Buffalo Wild Wings beverage portfolio. Among her many accomplishments was the implementation of a data-driven location-specific draft beer assortment and marketing strategy for Buffalo Wild Wings 1,200 locations.

Schwenk began her career in advertising with the Burger King account at Wunderman where she laid the foundation for a career in food and beverage marketing. Following her time at Wunderman, Schwenk served as an Associate Brand Manager at Beam Suntory on the better-for-you brand, Skinnygirl Cocktails. While there, she led the development of the brand’s first global advertising campaign and launched 11 new product innovations in 10 months to secure market leadership and exceed case volume goals by 280%. Following Beam, Schwenk served as a Management Director at FCB Chicago where she led the Aramark business and created a new brand identity and positioning, transforming the brand into a catalyst for innovation.

Schwenk joins a team of seasoned consumer packaged goods executives led by Chief Executive Officer, David Kroll, who was appointed in the fall of 2019, and Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer, who joined the company in January of 2020. Kroll previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based coconut water startup Coco5 and, before that, as Chief Marketing Officer at MillerCoors.

“Andrea’s Innovation expertise, paired with her blue-chip commercial experience spanning Marketing, Agency, and Retail is beyond impressive,” commented Kroll. “She is also incredibly passionate about food, healthier living, and building brands from scratch,” he continued. “Andrea is the perfect addition to the EggLife Foods family, and we are thrilled to have her onboard.”

Commenting on her appointment, Schwenk stated, “I am thrilled to join the EggLife Foods team and help launch a brand that is a pioneer in modern nutrition and has the potential to help so many people meet their nutritional goals without sacrificing taste. Being able to help form the foundation of this brand, and build and scale it across the country, is truly a dream opportunity for me.”

Schwenk holds degrees in Journalism, Spanish and Business from Iowa State University.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglifeTM egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife’s own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at all Chicago-area Mariano’s, most Chicago-area Jewel-Osco locations, all locations of Fresh Thyme, all locations of Pete’s, all locations of Woodman’s, and at several other independent grocery retailers. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.