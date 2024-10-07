Apple Pie Sauerkraut: Meet Your New Holiday Food Obsession

Just in time for the holidays, Olive My Pickle is shaking up the Thanksgiving table with two brand-new Sauerkraut flavors: Apple Pie and Thanksgiving! These aren’t your average sauerkrauts—they’re the perfect blend of tangy and festive.

Apple Pie gives you flavors of juicy apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg all in one tangy bite (and is delish on vanilla ice cream!), while the Thanksgiving packs the essence of the holiday with sage, thyme, oregano, and that cozy, herb-filled aroma you can’t resist.

Whether you’re looking to impress adventurous Friendsgiving guests or sneak something new onto eaters’ plates at Thanksgiving, these sauerkrauts are the perfect unexpected side to elevate the meal (or start a fun food debate at the table!).

About Olive My Pickle

We’re Shai and Charlotte, co-founders here at Olive My Pickle.

Together with our team, we’re on a mission to spread awareness about the power of probiotic fermented foods to heal the gut!

Since 2010 we’ve been honing our small batch fermentation skills and today we ship nationwide, so access to real fermented foods is no longer an obstacle.

Our customer community is maintaining their Best Gut Ever, while saving energy for the one thing that matters most: more screen time. Just kidding. It’s family of course.

Quality time with family is the most important thing and yes, front door delivery of probiotic fermented food gives you a little more of that.