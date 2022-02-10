BelGioioso Cheese Introduces New Sliced Scamorza-Rella

(Green Bay, Wis.) – BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. recently introduced two new 8 oz. Scamorza-Rella™ cheeses.  Crafted from a traditional Italian recipe, the cheese is a combination of Mozzarella and Provolone and is naturally cured for a rich, smooth flavor that enhances with age.

BelGioioso Scamorza-Rella™ is available in two flavors; Traditional and Smoked with Natural Hickory. The cheese is formed into a log shape and is now pre-sliced into 3/8-inch slices, perfect for snacking and convenient for adding to any recipe.  Shelf life is 180 days and both varieties are available in 8/8 oz. case packs.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking.  Using natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. 

At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty.  www.belgioioso.com

