BelGioioso Cheese Introduces New Sliced Scamorza-Rella

(Green Bay, Wis.) – BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. recently introduced two new 8 oz. Scamorza-Rella™ cheeses. Crafted from a traditional Italian recipe, the cheese is a combination of Mozzarella and Provolone and is naturally cured for a rich, smooth flavor that enhances with age.

BelGioioso Scamorza-Rella™ is available in two flavors; Traditional and Smoked with Natural Hickory. The cheese is formed into a log shape and is now pre-sliced into 3/8-inch slices, perfect for snacking and convenient for adding to any recipe. Shelf life is 180 days and both varieties are available in 8/8 oz. case packs.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition.

At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com