Big Birthday Bash as Popular Louth Deli Celebrates 40 Years in Business

There were great celebrations recently as the popular Conlon’s Food Hall marked 40 years in business.

The family used the celebrations to raise funds for the Irish Sepsis Foundation in memory of their father Peter Conlon who died from sepsis just days before Christmas 2016.

The Inniskeen-native had ignored the advice of those who said a deli wouldn’t succeed in the town’s North End, opening his first shop in Patrick Street in 1984, before moving to Bridge Street and then to 14 Church Street where the business has been ever since.

