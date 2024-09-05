Proven Winners ColorChoice Varieties Win Big at 2024 Farwest Show

Grand Haven, MI – The Oregon Association of Nurseries Farwest Show concluded in August. Once again, they gave nurseries the opportunity to present their most cutting-edge plant varieties for display and award consideration in their New Varieties Showcase.

Judges’ Best in Show – New Variety

Of the twenty-five plants entered in the Showcase, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® varieties earned two of the four top contender spots. The Judges’ Choice Best in Show – New Variety was awarded to Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Starway to Heaven™ Japanese Snowbell (Styrax japonicus) and Paisley Pup™ Doghobble (Leucothoe fontanesiana) was recognized in the same category with an Award of Merit.



Retailers’ Choice Award

Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Trees Starway to Heaven Styrax also snagged one of fifteen Retailers’ Choice Awards. Chosen by the Garden Center Group’s garden retailer judges, these awards recognize products or services they feel deserve special recognition for their ability to find a new approach to an old formula.

People’s Choice Award

Finally, in addition to these judges’ awards, the show presents People’s Choice awards. Chosen by attendees voting on the show floor, the award is announced on the final day of the show. Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Starway to Heaven™ Styrax was also honored with this exciting award.

Introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery and bred by Chris and Josh Robinson of Robinson Nursery in Amity, OR, Starway to Heaven™ Styrax is a striking ornamental tree with fragrant, five-petalled flowers that resemble a galaxy of stars upon spring blooming – and then again when it reblooms in fall. Each flower has a shimmering, almost metallic effect that sparkles in the landscape. Deep green foliage emerges bronze. Its space-saving 20-30’ tall, 5-8’ wide habit makes it ideally suited to beautifying smaller landscapes. It is hardy in USDA zones 5-9.

“We are thrilled that so many segments of the green industry all recognized the attributes of Starway to Heaven Styrax at the Farwest Show.” Said Maria Zampini, manager of the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Trees program, “When it comes to flowering trees in the landscape, Japanese snowbell provides a diverse option for home owners. The Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Flowering Tree program includes not one but three Japanese snowbell options. Starway to Heaven with red new foliage and white flowers on an upright habit, and two weeping choices; Marleys Pink with green foliage and pink flowers, and Swan Song with incredibly dark purple foliage and light pink flowers.”

Award of Merit

Bred by Megan Mathey at Spring Meadow Nursery, the Award of Merit recipient Paisley Pup™ Leucothoe is a handsome broadleaf evergreen with variegated pink, green, cream, white, bronze, and yellow foliage. Racemes of fragrant white flowers appear in spring. With a versatile (3-4’ tall, 4-5’ wide) habit, shade tolerance, and outstanding deer resistance, Paisley Pup is the perfect problem-solving shrub.

Spring Meadow Nursery is located in Grand Haven, Michigan. The award-winning tree and shrub are just two of over 300 woody ornamental varieties grown at the nursery and its partners and marketed under the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® brand. For more information, visit www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.