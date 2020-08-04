Blue is Best for Award Winning Cheesemakers Butlers Farmhouse

Butlers Farmhouse cheese makers of Inglewhite, near Preston, are celebrating after scooping the top prize for a British Blue cheese in the inaugural Virtual Cheese Awards.

The online contest was created after the Covid-19 pandemic meant the usual British cheese awards were cancelled. But no corners were cut – there was a full day of virtual cheese-judging watched online by more than 3,000 people.

More than 300 cheeses had been considered for awards. These had been whittled down to the final 30 which for the first time ever were judged live online.

