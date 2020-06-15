Būf Creamery Products are Now NON-GMO Certified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Būf Creamery (http://www.bufcreamery.com), an award-winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has achieved Non-GMO Certification for several Būf products by the NON-GMO Project. (https://www.nongmoproject.org). Būf Creamery products become the first water buffalo creamery products to obtain Non-GMO certification.

Būf Creamery was founded in 2014 in Colombia, South America. Since then Būf Creamery has been working to elevate the mozzarella category by becoming the freshest and tastiest water buffalo mozzarella available in the U.S. market.

“The most interesting part of this process is knowing the opportunity we have as a country to offer food of excellent origin and quality” Miguel Escobar, Milk Management Leader.

“We are so proud to receive NON-GMO Certification. Receiving the NON-GMO Certification is a unique and important achievement for our company in the Mozzarella and water buffalo dairy product market. It continues to drive home that our dream of making the best water buffalo dairy products is realized in the best possible way” said Founder and CEO Alejandro Gomez.

Būf Creamery NON-GMO Certified Products

Būf Creamery offers a growing product line of delicious NON-GMO Certified cheeses and yogurts for the US market.

Mozzarella All Būf Mozzarella sizes are now NON-GMO Certified. (Mezza Libra, Ovoline, Ciliegine, Bocconcini and Organic Mozzarella Ciliegine)

Ricotta

Yogurts Andean Plain and Andean Honey

Along with the NON-GMO Certification, Būf Creamery cheeses have won several awards from the American Cheese Society.

Mozzarella is rich and creamy and comes in 4 different sizes. The mezza libra size is the largest of the sizes and the Gold Medal winner in 2018. “It’s my favorite size because it’s the biggest and juiciest format with the best balance and texture.” says Alejandro. Ovoline size was Gold Medal winner for best Mozzarella in 2016 by the American Cheese Society.

Burrata has a fresh mozzarella encasing with a distinctly softer, separate curd and cream. Winner 2017 from the American Cheese Society.

Ricotta is a fine, semi-sweet cheese that’s made from the whey residue of the cheese-making process. Winner 2017 from the America Cheese Society and a 2018 Winner. Būf uses only the freshest whey rendering a sweet and creamy version with both savory and sweet uses.

Yogurt

Būf Creamery provides a premier line of grass-fed, free-range NON-GMO water buffalo yogurt to the US food service market. The yogurts are created with water buffalo milk and are naturally thick and creamy. Lactose-free, additive-free, and free of cow’s milk proteins.

Andean Plain Pure grass-fed NON-GMO water buffalo milk cultured to a creamy, tangy perfection.

Andean Honey A creamy, naturally thick NON-GMO yogurt sweetened with honey harvested from wildflowers in the Colombian mountains

About the Water Buffalo at Būf Creamery

Water Buffalo have called the mountains of Colombia home for many years. Colombia contains over 800,000 of them – one of the highest concentrations in the world. Water buffalo are well suited to rugged and humid environments making the Colombian mountains a perfect home for Būf water buffalo.

Būf Creamery believes that great grass produces great cheese. The lush grass of the Colombian Andes combined with fresh air creates the foundation for the dairy. By keeping the buffalo relaxed in their natural environment, the cheese just tastes better.

Water Buffalo naturally eat grass and Būf believes that it’s best to keep it this way. This means Būf keeps everything natural. BUF keeps calves with their mother as this is the most sustainable and humane way to raise water buffalo. Būf uses no hormones, pesticides, or GMO’s. As Alejandro says “Būf is the Taste from Colombia, changing the way we share meals together, changing the future of traditional dairy industry and opening the doors of this beautiful Andean country to cheese lovers everywhere.“

