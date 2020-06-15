DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Drives Dairy Industry Innovation with Chymostar Cheese Coagulant

WILMINGTON, DEL. – DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont NYSE:DD) today announced the global launch of DuPont™ Danisco® Chymostar™, a new milk coagulating preparation for the dairy industry that offers optimal coagulation and ripening kinetics.

Chymostar™ can be used for producing any type of cheese: hard, semi hard, soft, mold-ripened, low-fat and ingredient cheeses and is the latest addition to DuPont’s robust dairy ingredient portfolio—which includes proven products like Carlina™ Animal Rennet and Marzyme® Liquid Microbial Coagulants to help solve any challenge that dairy producers may face.

“Chymostar™ rounds out our portfolio in coagulants so we can serve our cheese customers with all critical ingredients: cultures, coagulants and lipases based on their specific needs,” said Clementina Dellomonaco, global product line manager, Dairy Enzymes, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “This latest solution builds on our vast expertise in cheese cultures technology and applications know-how. And, this coupling of product innovation and years of experience in industrial and specialty cheese manufacturing elevates any single new product; our customers receive holistic support.”

Chymostar™ features a number of unique benefits, including ideal curd formation and firming speed. It enables fast flavor development due to its balanced proteolytic profile, thus helping mitigate the time and cost of maturation. Developed for a wide array of global consumers, it was important to DuPont that it be preservative-free, Kosher, halal-certified and suitable for use in vegetarian products.

“In testing, we have found that Chymostar™’s improved texture development and meltability set it apart,” said Dellomonaco. “We’re excited about the reliability and versatility of this coagulant for customers around the world looking to make a wide array of dairy products.”

Chymostar™ also meets purity and thermolability requirements for whey quality. It is inactivated in whey by standard pasteurization techniques and is a purified product – clear of lipase and amylase side activities.

To learn more about Chymostar™ and DuPont’s full coagulant portfolio, visit https://www.dupontnutritionandbiosciences.com/product-range/food-enzymes/dairy-enzymes.html.

About DuPont Danisco®

DuPont™ Danisco® is the brand for a range of products that help provide enhanced bioprotection, an improved nutritional profile, and better taste and texture with greater cost efficiency and lower environmental impact, meeting the needs of manufacturers of food and beverages and dietary supplements. Through the work of the global network of food scientists and technologists in DuPont, the Danisco® range is supported by a uniquely broad spectrum of know-how across applications and processing.

About DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences applies expert science to advance market-driven, healthy and sustainable solutions for the food, beverage, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. We also use cutting-edge biotechnology across a range of markets to advance bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. We are innovative solvers who help our customers turn challenges into high-value business opportunities. For more information: http://www.dupontnutritionandhealth.com or http://www.biosciences.dupont.com

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at http://www.dupont.com.