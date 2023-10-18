Calavo Prepared Debuts Ready-to-Cook Meal Innovations

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Calavo Growers, a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, is excited to feature new ready-to-cook meal solutions at the 2023 Global Produce and Floral Show, presented by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) October 19 – 21, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

In its booth, Calavo will showcase three new convenient product lines: Easy Bakes, Air Fryer Kits and Quick Skillet meal solutions. Each of these product lines come fully prepared to cook in 30 minutes or less with prominent labeling that calls out the preferred cooking method. Calavo Easy Bakes feature Fall-ready flavor profiles, including ‘Cinnamon Spiced Apple Fruit Crisp’ and ‘Pumpkin Spiced Sweet Potato with Marshmallows’ and are packed in an oven-ready tray for maximum convenience. Calavo Air Fryer Kits highlight this kitchen craze with varieties such as ‘Nashville Hot Style Cauliflower’ and ‘Roasting Root Blend’ and are ready to toss in the air fryer for a quick, easy dish. Calavo Quick Skillets take the prep-work out of creating a delicious meal in minutes with ready-to-cook recipes, including ‘Breakfast Potatoes with Bacon & Hollandaise’.

“Calavo’s new meal innovations offer consumers a solution to creating time-saving, delicious meals at home,” said Paul Harrison, EVP sales and operations for Calavo Prepared. “We are proud of the investments Calavo continues to make into product development and operational efficiencies that help drive sales for our retail partners, and create fresh and healthy food for end consumers.”

“We are very excited for this year’s IFPA Global Show,” stated Rachelle Schulken, marketing and sustainability manager. “Calavo has designed this year’s booth showcase to feature new product innovation; our commitment to sustainability; and to further grow relationships with growers, suppliers and retailers as we enter a milestone year for our company.”

For more information, visit Calavo in booth #1839, October 20th and 21st, to see and sample new product innovation, including Cinnamon Spiced Apple Fruit Crisp, available from 1pm – 3pm on Saturday, October 21st.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.