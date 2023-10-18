USA Accounted for the Highest Deli Meat Market Share Registering a CAGR of 4.8% & value of $27,405.4 Million

PORTLAND, OR — The deli meats are available in the form of loaves, canned, sliced, or prepackaged vacuum-packed portions and are most often served on sandwiches and in charcuterie trays. Deli meats are infused with spices, salt, and flavorings to provide unique flavor and taste. The availability of new flavors in the market is attracting the consumers’ interest. Moreover, deli meat consumption is rising considerably, as customers’ reliance on processed meat and ready-to-eat meals increasing. This rise in consumption boosts the deli meat market opportunities for growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Deli meat Market by Source, Product Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The deli meat market size was valued at $17,186.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $27,405.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Deli meat, also known as lunch meat, is a precooked or cured meat that is sliced and served cold or hot. Deli meat is made of beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal, and ovine.

The global deli meat market growth is majorly driven by exponential rise in population, rapid westernization, and increase in consumers’ disposable income, which, in turn, encourages the consumption of meat products. Moreover, technological advancements in the processed meat industry play a major role to cater the demand for meat, as it helps to reduce the time for the production of meat without compromising the quality. For instance, Jumo Systems, a product of Jumo Automation Co., Ltd. is specialized equipment built for meat processing. The equipment assists in regulating the temperature, removing extra moisture from the meat, and lowering the time of processing. The quality of the product is increasing as a result of these technologies, which has a significant influence on meat product sales since consumers will have no concerns before the purchase of the products. The use of new technology by market participants is likely to support the expansion of the meat and processed meat industries.

