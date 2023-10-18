How to Create a Festive Autumn Arrangement

A pumpkin is an ideal vase for this gorgeous autumn arrangement, featuring a variety of colors and textures that are perfect for this season. Follow our step-by-step directions to create this arrangement for your customers. Better yet, set up a DIY workshop where you can teach them how to create their own! It’s a perfect way to increase your customer base while sharing the beauty and power of flowers.
1. Gather the following materials:
• Floral foam
• Cellophane
• Knife
• Floral shears
• Rio Bi-color Roses
• Rio Spiders
• Filler flowers of your choice
