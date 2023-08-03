Rio Roses: 6 Top Facebook Trends For 2023

When marketing your floral business, Facebook should be a key part of your strategy. Facebook reaches 2 billion users DAILY, making it the undisputed king of social media marketing. But how do you know what to focus on with your Facebook marketing in this AI-driven, constantly changing technological landscape? That’s where we come in. Here are the top Facebook trends for 2023 and how you can use them to grow your floral business.

1. Facebook Reels for Advertising

Facebook Reels has been a popular trend for years, second only to TikTok and Instagram. Reels just keeps growing, with plays doubling in the past year and reshares doubling in the six months leading up to February 2023. Now is the ideal time to start advertising with Facebook Reels if you’re not already doing it.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses