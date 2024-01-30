9 Valentine’s Day Marketing Tips to Help You Stand Out

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 30, 2024

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a celebration of love; it’s a golden opportunity for you to showcase your creativity and boost your business. People want to spend money on Valentine’s Day gifts, and retailers know it: Stores were packed with hearts, candy, and stuffed animals before Christmas ended.

In that sea of promotion, competing with all the noise can feel overwhelming. If you want to stand out, you’ll need more than just beautiful bouquets and arrangements: you’ll need effective marketing. Here are nine marketing strategies to set your floral business apart this Valentine’s Day.

1. Themed Bouquets
This year, go beyond the traditional Valentine’s Day designs and create special themed bouquets. Think heart-shaped arrangements, bouquets adorned with romantic notes, or flowers arranged to tell a love story. Unique packaging can transform a simple bouquet into a memorable, eye-catching gift: People are far more likely to feature these types of arrangements on their social media feeds, which gets you more word-of-mouth promotion.

