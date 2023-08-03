Royal FloraHolland to Present New Horticultural Footprinting Standard at AIPH Conference

Royal FloraHolland will present the Product Environment Footprint Category Rules for floriculture (FloriPEFCR) at the AIPH Horticultural Industry Conference on 19th September 2023 in Suncheon, Republic of Korea.

This Horticultural Industry Conference is part of the International Association of Horticultural Producers’ 75th Annual Congress. Royal FloraHolland is a gold sponsor for the conference, which will focus on footprinting and sustainability.

Representing Royal FloraHolland at the conference is Sustainability Manager Albert Haasnoot. Albert began his career at Royal FloraHolland in 1994, and has been involved in sales and auctions. In recent years he has worked on sector programs at the intersection of sustainability and innovation. Currently, he is the lead commissioner of the EU FloriPEFCR – a project that aims to achieve harmonised rules for calculating the environmental footprint of potted plants and cut flowers within the framework of the European Commission’s Product Environmental Footprint.

“A considerable need has emerged for a uniform calculation method for the sector that is reliable, verifiable and comparable,” Albert said. “The FloriPEFCR methodology will prevent greenwashing by companies and ensure a level playing field. Ultimately, the goal is to gain insight so that we can reduce the environmental impact of floriculture.”

Tim Briercliffe, AIPH Secretary General, commented: “We are delighted to have the support of Royal FloraHolland for our Industry Conference in September. With the introduction of the EU FloriPEFCR standard there will be increased focus on supporting the sector with footprinting and Royal FloraHolland have been playing a key role in this.”

The 75th AIPH Annual Congress will take place from 17th-21st September 2023 in Suncheon, Republic of Korea. For more information and to register your interest, please visit the AIPH Website.

