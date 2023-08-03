Interval Names Heather Iafrate new Vice President of Sales and Marketing North America

Interval is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its dynamic team, Heather Iafrate, who will be joining as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Heather brings a wealth of industry knowledge, a robust history of impactful achievements, and an innovative vision that aligns with our commitment to growth and customer success.

Heather has worked in the specialty food industry since 2009. She has spent her career specializing in launching European food brands in the US market.

“At Interval, we believe in the transformative power of teamwork, innovation, and dedication. Heather embodies these values with her charismatic leadership style, forward-thinking approach to sales and marketing, and a remarkable track record in building strong relationships across our industry.

We are confident that her contributions will enrich our team’s capabilities and pave the way for our company’s strategic objectives “ Diane and Nicolas, owners of Interval.

Prior to joining Interval, Heather worked in various Marketing roles at Norseland Inc., a subsidiary of TINE SA, for eight years. In her last role as Director of Marketing, she focused on marketing and sales initiatives for multiple international brands such as Garcia Baquero, Old Amsterdam, and Jarlsberg, in the US and Canada. Her experience in navigating complex business environments and spearheading a team of sales managers will undoubtedly be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our reach and services.

In her new role, Heather will oversee the development and execution of our global sales and marketing strategies in North America, focusing on executing strategic programs that build brand value, awareness and increase distribution across channels. Her mission will be to solidify Interval’s position as an industry leader and to ensure we continually exceed customer expectations.

We look forward to seeing the innovative directions in which Heather will lead our Sales and Marketing team. Please join us in warmly welcoming Heather to Interval.

Interval is a French cheese export agency. We are the export department of 13 dairies, all specialized in terroir products and flagships of the French dairy savoir-faire. With over 40 years of experience, Interval is proud to export nearly 5 000 metric tons of regional dairy poducts around the world, primarily to the United States (60%), Europe (25%), Asia (6%) and to more than 30 other countries. We are committed to promoting the French culinary heritage around the world. For more information, please visit www.intervalexport.com and follow us on Linkedin and Instagram @CheeseInterval