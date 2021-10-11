INTERVAL Just Changed Ownership

It is with great pleasure that we officially announce Diane Sauvage and Nicolas Lecuq as the new owners of Interval.

After living 16 years in the US, they just moved back to France to acquire INTERVAL previously owned by Antoine Marsot for 20 years.

Cheese has been the common thread of their story, so much that we could almost call them Mrs and Mr Fromage. Their experience and knowledge of the cheese industry will certainly lead INTERVAL to a new era.

Managing Partner Diane Sauvage is originally from Paris, France and has a MBA with a double major in International Business and Marketing from a French business school. She started her career as an area manager at Cemoi group, overseeing the US and Eastern Europe. Loving doing business with the US market, she then moved to New York City to open the US branch of INTERVAL. Diane worked at INTERVAL USA for 13 years, growing the team from 1 to 6 people. She then spent 3 years taking care of her children, volunteering for Slow Food Wisconsin as a board member and for “pay-what-can” restaurants, and helping women reconnect with their food and nutrition. Export and Specialty food have always been her passion, therefore acquiring INTERVAL export was a natural move. She is married to Nicolas and has two wonderful children Vadim (11) and Camille (9).

Managing Partner Nicolas Lecuq is originally from Normandie, France and graduated from a French business school before attending the University of Portsmouth in the UK where he received a degree in International Trade. He then joined Isigny Sainte-Mère Cooperative in 2005 as an intern in the USA and held multiple positions before ultimately managing the US subsidiary out of the New York City office. In 2011, alongside two partners, he opened a boutique restaurant called Le Moulin à Café located in the heart of Upper East Side of Manhattan. In 2013, after selling the restaurant, he joined Saputo Cheese USA as a Director of Imports and Specialty Cheese Training. After 8 years with Saputo, Nicolas has relocated back to France to complete the acquisition of INTERVAL Export with his wonderful wife Diane. They will reside on the West Side of Paris with their children Vadim (11) and Camille (9).

INTERVAL – exporting French dairy specialties for more than 40 years

Since 1981, INTERVAL is the export department of 12 French dairies, all specialized in terroir products and flagships of the French savoir-faire. With 40 years of experience, INTERVAL is proud to export nearly 5,000 tons of French cheeses, butter and creams, mainly towards North America (58% of our sales), Europe (25%) and Asia.

Interval has a team of 15 people and 5 offices in France, New York, San Francisco, England and Belgium

Our ambition is to preserve and develop our French culinary heritage, create and duplicate a stress-free and durable business model and share our values with the greatest number of worldwide Epicureans.

To discover our multi-cultural team and delicious products, visit us at https://intervalexport.com or follow us on Instagram (@Cheeseinterval).